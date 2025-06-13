Ranjitha Went To London To Fulfil Her Dream; Family Devastated After Hearing Of Her Death

Pathanamthitta: The village is in tears after knowing that Ranjitha Gopakumar, a native of Thiruvalla Pullad, Pathanamthitta, Kerala, was among the dead in the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The district collector confirmed the death of Ranjitha G Nair.

Ranjitha, who had secured a government job in Pathanamthitta, took leave to work abroad in pursuit of her dream of owning a house. She was employed in Salalah, Oman, and later landed a position at a top hospital in London. After completing her leave, Ranjitha returned to her hometown to resume her government job. She had planned to come back home from London for the Onam festival.

After completing the formalities related to the vacation, Ranjitha left for Ahmedabad from Kochi the other day. From there, she took an Air India flight to London. Ranjitha's family consists of her mother and two children. The construction of the new house is three-quarters complete.

Local resident and public activist Aneesh said that Ranjitha decided to go. Ranjitha has two children studying in Classes X and VII. On the day of the incident, their relatives brought them home from school. The children had believed their mother would be reaching London that day. When the news of her death was confirmed, cries of grief filled the house and the surrounding area. Relatives and neighbours are in shock that Ranjitha, who had gone abroad to fulfil her dream of owning a house, will now return to Pullad in a lifeless body.

