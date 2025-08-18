ETV Bharat / bharat

Range Of Initiatives Taken By Govt To Address Climate Change Challenges: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said the government has taken a range of initiatives including inclusive policy measures, focusing on adaptation, resilience-building, and social protection to address challenges from climate change.

He said key programmes linked to climate action include efforts to enhance climate-resilient housing and infrastructure in coastal, flood-prone, and drought-affected regions. The minister was responding to a question on National Action Plan on Climate Chang in the Lok Sabha.



"The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) outlines a multipronged strategy to address the effects of climate change. As part of the NAPCC, the National Mission for Sustainable Habitat (NMSH) aims, inter alia, to build resilience of cities to climate change impacts and strengthen their capacities to ‘bounce back better’ from climate-related extreme events and the disaster risk," he said.

Singh said the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) under NAPCC implements strategies to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate.

"Several schemes under NMSA deal with adverse climate situations in agriculture. Per Drop More Crop scheme increases water use efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation technologies- drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. The Rainfed Area Development scheme promotes the Integrated Farming System (IFS) for enhancing productivity and minimising risks associated with climatic variability," he said.