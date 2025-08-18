Range Of Initiatives Taken By Govt To Address Climate Change Challenges: Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh on Monday said the government has taken a range of initiatives including inclusive policy measures, focusing on adaptation, resilience-building, and social protection to address challenges from climate change.
He said key programmes linked to climate action include efforts to enhance climate-resilient housing and infrastructure in coastal, flood-prone, and drought-affected regions. The minister was responding to a question on National Action Plan on Climate Chang in the Lok Sabha.
"The National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) outlines a multipronged strategy to address the effects of climate change. As part of the NAPCC, the National Mission for Sustainable Habitat (NMSH) aims, inter alia, to build resilience of cities to climate change impacts and strengthen their capacities to ‘bounce back better’ from climate-related extreme events and the disaster risk," he said.
Singh said the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) under NAPCC implements strategies to make Indian agriculture more resilient to the changing climate.
"Several schemes under NMSA deal with adverse climate situations in agriculture. Per Drop More Crop scheme increases water use efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation technologies- drip and sprinkler irrigation systems. The Rainfed Area Development scheme promotes the Integrated Farming System (IFS) for enhancing productivity and minimising risks associated with climatic variability," he said.
The minister also informed that 34 states /Union Territories (UTs) have prepared and some have updated their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC, taking into account state-specific issues pertaining to climate change. These SAPCCs outline sector-specific and cross-sectoral priority actions, including adaptation and climate-resilient infrastructure.
"The Government of India stands committed to conserve the biological resources of the country. The government has implemented several measures to conserve important biodiversity hotspots such as the Western Ghats, Himalayas, and Northeast region, and to enhance community-led conservation efforts," he said.
Singh added, "These include the establishment of the National Biodiversity Authority, State Biodiversity Boards, and Union Territory Biodiversity Councils under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002; the declaration of 50 Biodiversity Heritage Sites; the creation of Biodiversity Management Committees; and the preparation of People’s Biodiversity Registers."
The minister further said organisations including the Botanical Survey of India and Zoological Survey of India aid in surveys, inventories, taxonomic validation, threat assessment of floral and faunal resources, along with ex-situ conservation through their regional centres across the country, including India’s four biodiversity hotspots.
Also Read
Protection Of Tree Cover Primary Responsibility Of State Governments: Kirti Vardhan Singh