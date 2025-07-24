Ranchi Sadar Hospital Tops Nationally In Implementing Ayushman Bharat Scheme

Ranchi: The Ranchi Sadar Hospital has secured the top position in the country for the successful implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MJAY). Among its peers, it has emerged as the leader in providing free, inclusive, and quality healthcare services under the flagship scheme.

The hospital has also become fourth nationally in the segment of medical colleges and other government institutions, making it one of the top-performing healthcare centres in the country. According to information from the Health Department, over two lakh patients have received free treatment for common diseases and complex surgical procedures under the scheme. The hospital has expanded health facilities in a phased manner over the last few years, with the inclusion of superspecialty services like cardiology, respiratory system, ophthalmology, urology, bone and joint transplantation, cancer, neurology and neurosurgery.

Ajay Kuma Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department, said, "The level of services provided by Sadar Hospital under the Ayushman Bharat MJAY scheme is worthy of praise at the national level. It is a matter of pride for the entire Jharkhand that a district hospital has achieved such a milestone."

The hospital has expanded health facilities in a phased manner over the last few years. (ETV Bharat)

He added that this success is the result of the collective hard work of medical officers, health workers, and technical and administrative teams. Congratulating everyone on this achievement, he said, "Inspired by this achievement, other hospitals of the state will also move forward in this direction."

"Jharkhand is rapidly moving forward in healthcare reform, and the feat of Sadar Hospital, Ranchi, is not only the achievement of an institution but is an attestation to healthcare reform efforts by the government. It also shows that if schemes are operated with dedication, transparency and accountability, then government establishments can also provide high-level services like the private sector," Singh said.

He said the state government is now planning to replicate this model in other districts on a double scale for every citizen to avail the benefits of quality healthcare.