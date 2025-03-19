Ranchi Police Aim To Bust Arms Network Of Aman Gang

Ranchi: After gunning down dreaded gangster Aman Sahu and sending his nine associates behind bars, Ranchi Police are zeroing in on the arms network to dismantle the entire gang.

Sahu was killed in an encounter on March 11 when his gang members tried to break him free from jail. Nine of his gang members were caught between March 11 and 18.

Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said strict action is being taken against the Aman gang and his death has weakened the entire network.

"We are not underestimating the gang and Ranchi Police is ever alert to stop any such crime from happening in future," Sinha added.

The matter of sophisticated weapons being used by the gang came to light after there was a firing on coal trader Bipin Mishra in which six gang members were arrested.

"In such a situation, the arms network of the gang is being investigated thoroughly. The police are gathering information about them," Sinha said.

The method followed by the Aman gang to deliver weapons to the shooter was innovative. "When the Aman gang targeted someone, their method of delivering weapons to their shooters was unique. The weapons were not sent through any person but were kept in a secret place from where the shooters would pick them up and carry out the incident. By doing this, it was not possible to know who delivered the weapon," Sinha said.

It is worth noting that the Aman gang members used to display ultra-modern weapons on social media and all such members are under the radar of Ranchi police.