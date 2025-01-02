Ranchi Police Bust Gang That Forced Women, Kids To Steal Mobiles In Different Cities

Ranchi: The Lalpur Police busted a gang that forced children into stealing and begging and arrested one on Thursday. Two children have been rescued during the operation. The gang used to coerce children in mobile theft and one such child was caught red-handed in Lalpur who made shocking revelations to the police.

Ranchi (city) SP Rajkumar Mehta said the child told the police that many other children like him live in rented houses in Ranchi and are engaged in stealing and begging across the city. Shivji Mahato, a resident of Sahibganj and his accomplice, Dev, forced them to do so. Following this, a team of Ranchi police conducted a raid on the hideout of Mahato which led to the seizure of 32 stolen mobiles and rescue of two children from the spot. The third child has been sent to the juvenile home. Two children have been handed over to the CWC. Mahato has been nabbed while his accomplice is still at large.

Teen Pahadi, a small town in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, is infamous for housing professional thieves who target big fares across the state to steal mobiles. Recently, Ranchi hosted a Khadi fair where visitors reported to the police about the pickpocketing of mobile phones by children belonging to a particular gang.

Mehta said the children are trained to steal in Teen Pahad and are brought to Ranchi to target people at large congregations. The parents of the children also get a share of the booty.

The members of the Teen Pahad gang roam around Ranchi and other cities to carry out mobile thefts. When the number of stolen mobiles reaches 100, they are handed over to an agent from Sahibganj. During interrogation, the accused revealed to the police that a child used to get commissions of Rs 3,000 for stealing a cell phone worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 for a phone of Rs 20,000 and Rs 20,000 along with a gift for a phone worth over Rs 50,000.

Not only children but even women were engaged in stealing phones from shopping malls and handing them over to a male gang member waiting outside. Even if someone was caught stealing, the mobile could not be recovered.

The gang, which operates in different parts of the country, follows the modus operandi sending a batch of three to four people to different cities and changing location after a sizeable number of thefts are committed.