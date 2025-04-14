CRPF, Police Preparing For Major Anti-Naxal Operation In Jharkhand's Kolhan

Ranchi: The CRPF and the police seem to be moving towards making a decisive battle against the Maoists. After uprooting the Naxalites from most of the districts of Jharkhand, the security forces are preparing to launch a special operation to capture the top Maoists who have been hiding behind landmines in the dense forests and hills of Kolhan.

As per reports, the security forces have been facing losses during operations in the Kolhan region. Jharkhand Jaguar jawan Sunil Dhan was martyred in an IED blast on April 12. On Sunday, at the Jaguar headquarters in Tender Village, Chief Minister Hemant Soren clearly said that Naxalism is a problem of the whole country, which is now coming to an end. The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain, he said.

Preparations for a major operation

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta is likely to visit Chaibasa soon, sources said. IG Abhiyan and other police officers will also be with the DGP. This time, the officials are working on a plan on how to bring pressure on the top Maoists hiding behind forests, hills and landmines to come out and surrender. It is suspected that Maoists' politburo member Misir Besra, who carries Rs one crore bounty, and central committee member Anal Da alias Toofan alias Patiram Manjhi alias Patiram Marandi are hiding here.

Both these top Naxal leaders hail from Pirtand in Giridih district. The Maoists laid various types of land mines in the forests of Kolhan, which are becoming an obstacle during the operation of the security forces. This is why the preparations are being made to conduct a massive operation.

The security forces have suffered the second major loss in Chaibasa within 22 days. On 22 March 2025, CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Mandal was martyred while fighting the Naxalites in Chaibasa itself. He was hit by an IED planted earlier in the forest area of ​​​​Chhotanagra police station area.