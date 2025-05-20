Ranchi Girl Kanika Anabh Tops UPSC IFoS Examination 2024

Ranchi: Jahrkahnd's Kanika Anabh has topped the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2024, results of which were published by the UPSC on Tuesday. A resident of Ranchi, Kanika attended the prestigious Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Shyamali, from where she cleared her +2 in 2014 with flying colours.

Her admission to Miranda House in Delhi took her a step closer to the forest service, as it acquainted her with both environment and administration. After pursuing higher studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kanika started preparing for the civil services.

Her father, Abhay Kumar Sinha, served as the Principal District Judge of Khunti and is currently working as the chairperson of the Consumer Forum of Koderma. Anita Sinha, her mother, is a homemaker who supported her at every turn and kept inspiring her.

"Every failure has made me stronger. UPSC is such a journey, where patience is the biggest key to success. I gave several attempts before, learning something new every time. This success is not only mine, but of my parents, teachers and everyone who believed in me. I never gave up and promised myself I won't stop until I cracked the exam. Mental stability and continuity are most important for this exam. I kept a distance from social media, worked on a clear strategy and tried to improve myself every day," Kanika said.

On Kanika's success, her mother said, "She has made all our sacrifices worthwhile. Kanika is our only child. We always tried to provide her with a calm and inspiring environment. She has never been negligent in her studies, and was fond of books since childhood. What she has done today is realise the dream of every parent. I saw both determination and the willingness to serve the nation."

"From my years of experience in the judiciary, I learnt that the key to success in any field is honesty and hard work. Kanika adopted these values ​​in her life and never took any shortcuts. She has taken every exam with utmost seriousness. Her success has proved that every goal can be achieved with hard work and patience," he father said.

The UPSC conducted the IFoS Mains Examination from November 24 to December 1, 2024, followed by the personal interviews from April 21 to May 2. This year, a total of 143 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different categories.