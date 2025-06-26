ETV Bharat / bharat

Ranchi Gears Up To Worship Chariot Festival Of Lord Jagannath Following Rituals Of Puri Temple

Ranchi: The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ranchi is an important festival from historical and religious perspectives. This Rath Yatra follows the tradition of famous Jagannath Rath Yatra of Puri and its tradition is more than 334 years old. It is considered to be the second largest Rath Yatra in India.

The Jagannathpur temple located on the Nilanchal hill of Dhurva area of ​​​​Ranchi is a symbol of religious faith, historical pride and social harmony of Jharkhand. Established by Nagavanshi King Aninath Shahdev in 1691 AD, this temple is not only a place of worship, but a heritage that keeps alive the tribal culture of Jharkhand. This temple is built on the lines of the Puri Jagannath Temple of Odisha, but its soul is deeply connected to the soil and folk traditions of Jharkhand.

Historical background: How Lord Jagannath Came to Ranchi:

The story of the establishment of the Jagannath temple in Ranchi begins with the spiritual and social vision of King Aninath Shahdev of the Nagavanshi dynasty. The story goes that King Aninath Shahdev went to the Jagannath temple in Puri and worshipped the Lord there and took a silent vow.

According to religious belief, Lord Jagannath appeared to him in his dream and said, “Go back, I will come to your kingdom myself. Get a temple built for me there.”

Nilanchal Parvat: The Spiritual Centre of the Temple

In the process of selecting the location for the temple, a natural hill in the Dhurva region was chosen, which was later named 'Nilachal Parvat'. Local priests and devotees consider this hill as a living mountain and a source of divine energy. This place was also considered ideal from the point of view of Vastushastra and spiritual power.

Architecture: Puri style, combined with local art:

The architecture of the Nilanchal Jagannathpur temple is inspired by the Puri temple but it includes the local art of Jharkhand. The imprint of local craftsmanship is clearly visible in its walls and structure, which gives it a different identity from the Jagannath temple of Puri.