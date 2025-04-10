Rana, Headley Entered India To Commit Terrorist Acts In New Delhi And Other Places: NIA Dossier

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A dossier compiled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that two major accused persons in the Mumbai terror attack, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistan origin and David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, a US Citizen, resident of Chicago, Illinois entered into a criminal conspiracy with members of Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HUJI), both terrorist organisations based in Pakistan, to commit terrorist acts in New Delhi and other places in India.

During the course of investigation, according to the NIA dossier in possession of ETV Bharat, the roles of senior functionaries of the banned terrorist outfits LeT and HUJI, namely Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Tayyaji, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajjid Majid alias Wasi, Illyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Major Abdurrehman alias Pasha with active connivance and assistance from officers of ISI, namely, Major Iqbal alias Major Ali, Major Sameer Ali alias Major Samir, all residents of Pakistan, have emerged in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

After completion of investigation, NIA filed charge sheet in the Court of Special Judge, NIA, at Patiala House in New Delhi on December 24, 2011 against all nine accused persons under sections 120 B, read with 121, 121A, 302, 468 and 471 Indian Penal Code and sections 16,18 & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to another dossier filed by NIA, Tahawwur Rana had contacted David Coleman Headley 231 times during his visits to India ahead of the 26/11 carnage. Rana conducted eight reconnaissance missions, and the highest number of calls (66) were made during the final visit before the attack.

"Rana and Headley, along with other operatives, had mapped other targets in India, including National Defence College and India Gate in Delhi and multiple Jewish centres, as part of their plan to carry out spectacular terror attacks," the dossier stated.

NIA's chargesheet on him details Rana, along with Headley, Hafeez Saeed, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Ilyas Kashmiri, Sajid Mir and Major Iqbal, among others, had conspired to orchestrate the attack.