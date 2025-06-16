Rampart With 6 Temples Inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir To Open For Devotees In November

Ayodhya: Construction of the grand 800-metre rampart inside the Ram Mandir complex that has six temples, is underway at a fast pace and is expected to be completed within November. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has shared some new photographs of the under-construction rampart on Monday.

The six temples are dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Hanuman ji, Surya Dev, Goddess Bhagwati, Goddess Annapurna and Lord Shiva. The idols have already been installed inside these temples and the 'Pran Pratishtha' has also been done as per the rituals.

Construction work of rampart underway in full swing (ETV Bharat)

Now the remaining construction work of the rampart is being undertaken and if things go as planned, the entire process is likely to be completed within five months. Once the rampart is ready, the temples located in it will be opened for the devotees. Adding to the grandeur of the Ram Mandir, the rampart is being constructed with carved stones with amazing supernatural artwork.

Rampart decorated with artwork (ETV Bharat)

In the recent meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, its general secretary Champat Rai and chairman of the construction committee, Nripendra Mishra, discussed about the construction. As of now, 70 percent of the construction has been completed. Sharing some gorgeous photographs of the under-construction rampart on Monday, the trust urged devotees to be patient for a few more months.

The rampart will be 14-foot wide and 800-metre long (ETV Bharat)

According to trust officials, the 14-foot-wide rampart is being built with pink sandstone and includes exquisite artwork. Walking down this rampart, one will also be able to see the 'leelas' (divine acts) related to the life of Lord Ram, they said.

Under construction rampart (ETV Bharat)