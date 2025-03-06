Corrupt Elements In Govt, Politics Greater Threat Than Hired Assasins: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that corruption among government officials and political leaders is a greater threat to the country than hired assassins.

The apex court said rampant corruption indulged in with impunity by highly placed persons has led to economic unrest in the country. In a scornful indictment of corruption by officials in public service, the court said if the society in a developing country faces a menace greater than even hired assassins to its law and order, then that is from the corrupt elements at the higher echelons of the government and of political parties.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan deplored the magnitude of the deep-rooted corruption which plagues the country. The bench said that if even a fraction of what was the vox pupuli about the magnitude of corruption is true, then it would not be far from the truth that it is the rampant corruption indulged in with impunity by highly placed persons that has led to economic unrest in the country.

“If one is asked to name one sole factor that effectively arrested the progress of our society to prosperity, undeniably it is corruption. If the society in a developing country faces a menace greater than even the one from the hired assassins to its law and order, then that is from the corrupt elements at the higher echelons of the Government and of the political parties”, said the bench, in an order on March 3.

The apex court made scathing observations while declining to grant anticipatory bail to Devinder Kumar Bansal, an audit inspector in the Punjab government. Bansal was accused of demanding bribes in exchange for auditing development works carried out by a village panchayat.

The bench said avarice is a common frailty of mankind, and the famous pronouncement of Robert Walpole, the first earl of Orford and generally regarded as the first British prime minister, that all men have their price, notwithstanding the unsavoury cynicism that it suggests, is not very far from the truth.

The bench said as far back as more than two centuries ago, it was Burke who cautioned: “Among a people generally corrupt, liberty cannot last long”. It said in more recent years; Romain Rolland lamented that France fell because there was corruption without indignation.

“Corruption has, in it, very dangerous potentialities. Corruption, a word of wide connotation has, in respect of almost all the spheres of our day-to-day life, all the world over, the limited meaning of allowing decisions and actions to be influenced not by the rights or wrongs of a case but by the prospects of monetary gains or other selfish considerations”, said the bench.

The apex court, while rejecting Bansal’s plea, laid down stringent parameters for granting pre-arrest bail in corruption cases. “Anticipatory bail can be granted only in exceptional circumstances where the court is prima facie of the view that the applicant has been falsely enroped in the crime or the allegations are politically motivated or are frivolous. So far as the case at hand is concerned, it cannot be said that any exceptional circumstances have been made out by the petitioner accused for grant of anticipatory bail and there is no frivolity in the prosecution”, said the bench.

The bench said that presumption of innocence, by itself, cannot be the sole consideration for the grant of anticipatory bail and added that presumption of innocence is one of the considerations which the court should keep in mind while considering the plea for anticipatory bail. “The salutary rule is to balance the cause of the accused and the cause of public justice. Over solicitous homage to the accused’s liberty can, sometimes, defeat the cause of public justice”, it said.

The bench said the actual exchange of a bribe is not an essential requirement to be prosecuted under this law. “Further, those public servants, who do not take a bribe directly, but, through middlemen or touts, and those who take valuable things from a person with whom they have or are likely to have official dealings, are also punishable as per Sections 10 and 11 of the Act 1988 respectively”, it said.

An FIR was lodged against the appellant in January this year under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, at the Vigilance Bureau, Police Station, Patiala. He moved the apex court after his plea for anticipatory bail was declined by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.