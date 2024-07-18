Ramoji Rao Had Great Love For Society; His Life Should Inspire Youth To Make Country Strong: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has urged youth of the country to take inspiration from late Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Ramoji Group and excel in their respective fields to make the country strong.

Naidu was speaking at memorial service of the late Sri Ramoji Rao at the Imperial Garden in Secunderabad on Wednesday under the auspices of the Brahmakumaris. Ramoji Rao garu, the Chairman of the Ramoji Group passed away on June 8 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that late Ramoji Rao had a lot of love for society, especially the rural people and farmers. “He always wanted to bring light to people's lives. He followed values in journalism. Today's generation needs to be informed about him. Many people are sharing about their association with Ramoji Rao and the things they have learned on various platforms,” Naidu said.

“All of them should be collected and brought as good books. Great people, people who have had a positive impact on society need to be recorded in history. His perseverance, his love for society, and his desire to stand for the people should be taken as inspiration by the youth. They should reach higher positions and help make the country stronger by awakening the society,” the former vice president added.

Naidu said that late Ramoji Rao used to study any subject meticulously and was nicknamed for punctuality and discipline. “Even though he came from an ordinary family, he started his journey as an investment of self-confidence and grew up to be a very powerful and skilled warrior. He was invincible and exemplary in every program undertaken in life. He remained a non-partisan throughout his life. No matter how successful you are in business or how much you earn, never abused natural resources and lived a very modest life'', Naidu said.

Ramoji Rao-The People's Man

The former Vice-President said that Ramoji Rao's positive impact on Telugu society and Indian journalism in particular is remarkable. “He can be called a factory of journalists. If we look at the Telugu media sector, print, electronic, and digital media, in any organization, most of the journalists have their roots in Eenadu and ETV. Many of them are at high positions. Ramoji Rao is credited with teaching the skills of journalism to many people who studied in general education and trained them to become quality journalists. No one can match him in unearthing the rubies from the soil and honing talent,” he said.

Naidu said that in bringing the media, one of the pillars of democracy, closer to the people, Eenadu-ETV's efforts at the helm are unparalleled. “The revolutionary changes he brought in the media to provide people with accurate information quickly and to create a better understanding of government schemes and their implementation at the field level brought positive results in the lives of lakhs of people. Ramoji Rao stood bravely on the side of the people whenever there was a danger to democracy and whenever the leaders made a mockery of democracy with autocratic tendencies'', he said.

First To Help During Disasters

The former Vice President said that a another specialty of Ramoji Rao was that in case of natural calamities like cyclones and floods, he not only donated land but appealed to donors in the society, and with their cooperation, he took up noble causes like building houses for the homeless. “As you know, he has a lot of love'', Naidu said adding Ramoji Rao strived for the preservation of Telugu language.

Ramoji Rao Always Wanted To Be Number One: Telangana Minister

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that Ramoji Rao always wanted the organizations he founded to be number 1 and strived hard towards achieving the goal. He said that he was the main reason why he entered politics. Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that setting up a commemorative meeting of an organization like Brahmakumaris is proof of Ramoji Rao's personality. Ramoji Rao's life is suggested to be taken as an example by today's generation, Prabhakar said adding the values followed by Ramoji Rao, unswerving initiation and hard work are ideal for future generations.

Never Sought Personal Benefits: Murali Mohan

Former MP Murali Mohan recalled that Ramoji Rao asked NTR to enter politics to bring a new person into politics and bring change in the society. “Early elections came after the party was formed. They were confused as to who should be appointed as public representatives. Ramoji Rao selected the honest people in the villages. He asked Rama Rao to select them on the priority list. Telugudesam came to power within 9 months by setting up a regional party. The root cause of that was Ramoji Rao. However, he never expected the benefits. He told NTR that he would point out any mistakes in the government and criticize them in Eenadu. While the big banks are going bankrupt, since its inception till date Margadarsi has been the most trusted institution. Ramoji Rao is a person who specifically said that he is not afraid of anyone when he is righteous and honest. Bharat Ratna should be given to him in recognition of his many services not only in the fields of press and cinema but also in the society,'' he said.

Eenadu MD Ch Kiron said that the discipline and values taught by Ramoji Rao will live forever. Margadarsi MD Shailaja, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, other family members, film actors Suman, and Srikanth, representatives of Brahma Kumaris, and others participated in the program.

Believed In The Slogan 'Satyameva Jayate'

Mrityunjaya, Chairman of Brahmakumaris Education Department and Secretary of Mount Abu Headquarters said that Ramoji Rao, the Chairman of the Eenadu Group, was a strong believer in the slogan of Satyameva Jayate. He said that Ramoji Rao was always on the side of truth in his life. Ramoji Rao has been asked to award the Bharat Ratna by the Government of India.

Manju Devi, in-charge of Brahmakumaris Secunderabad, said that every inch of the Ramoji Film City created by him has been developed with his thoughts.

Justice Eswariah, a retired judge of the High Court, said that Ramoji Rao was a person who did not fear death. He said that Ramoji Rao excelled in the fields of cinema and business by knowing people.

Andhra Pradesh MLA Sujana Chaudhary said that Ramoji Rao is nicknamed for discipline and perseverance who believed strongly in the rule of law. Chaudhary recalled that whenever he met the late Ramoji Group Chairman, he used to give valuable political suggestions and advice. He said that Ramoji always suggested that leaders should act beyond caste and religion.