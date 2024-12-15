ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Rao Scholarships Awarded To 2 Students at Berhampur University Journalism Dept Golden Jubilee Fete

At Berhampur University's Journalism Department Golden Jubilee, two students were awarded Rs 5,000 scholarships, instituted in honour of Ramoji Rao, founder of Ramoji Group.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Berhampur: On the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Berhampur University, two students were awarded scholarships of Rs. 5,000 each, instituted in the name of Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group.

The scholarships were awarded to Banita Nishika and Sidhant Saraka by the Odisha Media Family to encourage their pursuit of education in the field of journalism and mass communication.

Banita hails from Mani Guda village in Kalyansinghpur, Rayagada district, while Sidhant is a resident of B.N. Pur village in the Rayagada block.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Banita expressed her gratitude, saying, “On November 16, the birth anniversary of Ramoji Rao, I feel blessed that the Odisha Media selected me and provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000.”

Sidhant shared similar sentiments, saying, “On the occasion of Ramoji Rao's birth anniversary, I was honoured to receive a scholarship from the Odisha Media, which has provided me with Rs. 5,000 in financial aid.”

Media tycoon Ramoji Rao, renowned for his unwavering commitment to public welfare, has consistently utilised his resources to support and uplift communities during times of need. Beyond his vast contributions to media and entertainment, Ramoji Rao is celebrated as an industrialist, newspaper editor, and studio founder. In moments of adversity, he has stood as a pillar of strength and an advocate for justice, inspiring countless individuals through his resilience and vision.

TAGGED:

