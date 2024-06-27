Ramoji Rao Memorial Meet: Son Kiron Announces Rs 10 Cr Contribution For Development of Andhra Capital Amaravati

Vijayawada: Eenadu Managing Director and son of Shri Ramoji Rao, Cherukuri Kiron Rao Thursday announced a contribution of Rs 10 crores towards the development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that it was a symbolic gesture of the family for the continuance of Ramoji Rao's vision for the city.

Eenadu Managing Director and son of Shri Ramoji Rao, Cherukuri Kiron Rao addressing the memorial meet in Vijayawada on Thursday. (ETV Bharat)

"As a token gesture of the family for the continuance of his vision for this megapolis in the making, we are happy to present a cheque of Rs 10 crores to be used for the development of the city," Kiron said, addressing an august gathering of politicians, film stars, and key social figures, attending the commemorative meet organised by Andhra Pradesh government here in the honour of Ramoji Rao.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his deputy Pawan Kalyan were among those attending the memorial meet. "Apart from naming Amaravati, he always looked forward to the overall development of this new city," Kiron said. Pertinently, it was Ramoji Rao who had first suggested the name Amaravati for the Andhra Pradesh capital.

Paying tributes to his father and legendary media baron, Kiron called him a "strong crusader for values in public life and people welfare throughout his life".

"Every great institution is the length and shadow of a legendary personality. Eenadu and other Ramoji Group institutions are also such length and shadow of the legendary personality Shri Ramoji Rao Garu...My father never clamoured for publicity. His one desire was to see the development of an iconic Amaravati and ever-progressing India," he said.

Rao said the family and those associated with Ramoji Group companies would continue to strive and take forward the legacy left behind by Ramoji Rao. "All of us in the family will forever strive to continue his efforts. In the last five decades or more, he risked everything to correct the wrongs, being wrought on the people. Whenever calamity struck any part of the country, he was at the forefront in initiating relief measures for the affected. We all the family members of Ramoji Rao Garu and the colleagues of the group will do our best to continue this legacy," he said.