Ramoji Rao Memorial Meet: Son Kiron Announces Rs 10 Cr Contribution For Development of Andhra Capital Amaravati

Vijayawada: Eenadu Managing Director and son of Shri Ramoji Rao, Cherukuri Kiron Rao Thursday announced a contribution of Rs 10 crores towards the development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that it was a symbolic gesture of the family for the continuance of Ramoji Rao's vision for the city.
"As a token gesture of the family for the continuance of his vision for this megapolis in the making, we are happy to present a cheque of Rs 10 crores to be used for the development of the city," Kiron said, addressing an august gathering of politicians, film stars, and key social figures, attending the commemorative meet organised by Andhra Pradesh government here in the honour of Ramoji Rao.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and his deputy Pawan Kalyan were among those attending the memorial meet. "Apart from naming Amaravati, he always looked forward to the overall development of this new city," Kiron said. Pertinently, it was Ramoji Rao who had first suggested the name Amaravati for the Andhra Pradesh capital.
Paying tributes to his father and legendary media baron, Kiron called him a "strong crusader for values in public life and people welfare throughout his life".