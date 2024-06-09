Hyderabad: Family members, near and dear ones, dignitaries, and countless followers bid a tearful adieu on Sunday to media legend Ch. Ramoji Rao, Padma Vibhushan awardee and chairman of the Ramoji Group of Companies, who passed away at a hospital here a day earlier.

Ramoji Rao's Last Rites Held At Smruthi Vanam, Samadhi Place He Had Chosen When Alive (ETV Bharat)

The mortal remains of the doyen of cinema and media were consigned to flames as the funeral was held with full state honours at Ramoji Film City. His son and Eenadu managing director Cherukuri Kiran Rao lit the pyre.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu was among those who shouldered the bier of the media tycoon when it was brought from his residence to Smruthi Vanam, a place within the Film City earmarked by Ramoji Rao in his lifetime for his funeral.

Earlier, scores of dignitaries, followers, and well-wishers were allowed to have a final glimpse of the deceased. Family members and people, including employees of ETV Bharat and other verticals under Ramoji Group, bid an emotional adieu to the legend who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry.

The final rites were an amalgam of incantations, emotions, tears and heartbreak as Cherukuri Kiran Rao led the rituals. Noted personalities from film, politics, journalism and business fraternity, and people cutting across all sections, were in mourning as the Padma Vibhushan awardee was paid last respects.

The industrialist and media mogul took his last breath at the age of 87 while undergoing treatment at Star Hospital in Hyderabad at 4.50 am on Saturday (June 8).

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, leaders of various political parties, film personalities and eminent people from various walks of life attended the last rites.

Former Chief Justice of India N. V. Ramana, Telangana ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Seethakka and Jupally Krishna Rao, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Raghurama Krishna Raju, BRS leaders E. Dayakar Rao, Nama Nageswar Rao, K. R. Suresh Reddy, Ravichandra, Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao, BJP leaders G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Sujana Chowdary, attended the final rites.

Veteran actor Murali Mohan, Filmmakers Boyapati Srinu, Suresh Babu and several others from the entertainment industry were present. Three senior IAS officers from Andhra Pradesh government were also present. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe state mourning on June 9 and 10. During the state mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment, an official communication said.

The mortal remains were kept at the corporate office where people paid last respects, before the body was taken to the residence, where family members paid homage. From there, the body was taken to the designated site for cremation. The last rites of Rao took place between 9.15 AM and 11.35 AM on Sunday.

The demise of the illustrious head of Ramoji Group, which encompasses a wide array of assets, including the esteemed Ramoji Film City, the largest film production facility globally, was condoled by all the bigwigs of politics, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Chief Ministers of several states.

The media baron pioneered regional media with the launch of the Eenadu newspaper and the ETV Network of television channels. The group also owns Ushakiron Movies and ETV Bharat. Ch. Ramoji Rao received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India, from then-President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016, for his contributions in journalism, literature and education.

Born on November 16, 1936 in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, he launched Telugu daily 'Eenadu' from Visakhapatnam on August 10, 1974. In a short period, it became a leading daily. He left an indelible mark on various sectors like media, films, and food industry. A first-generation entrepreneur, Ramoji Rao was the first to launch a 24-hour news channel in Telugu and other languages.