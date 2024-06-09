Ramoji Rao Built His Own Memorial at Ramoji Film City; Immortalises His Memories

Ramoji Memorial at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad : Ramoji Group Chairman Ramoji Rao had prepared for his permanent departure for heavenly abode when he was alive itself. His foresight is reflected in the manner in which Ramoji Rao built his own memorial before his death. He named the memorial Smriti Vanam, where the media mogul was laid to rest on Sunday.

The Ramoji Rao Memorial was built in a vast area of ​​Ramoji Film City (RFC). Friends and admirers recalled how Ramoji Rao used to tell them that he had chosen a place within the RFC where he would be laid to rest after his demise. Some of them had even gone emotional saying that Ramoji Rao even showed them the memorial spot he selected for himself.

Media baron Ramoji Rao was laid to rest with full state honours. The Telangana government conducted the last rites of Ramoji Rao with official ceremonies. As part of this, the officials asked the representatives of RFC to telecast the funeral program live through LED screens outside the cremation venue.

All through his life and career, Ramoji Rao was known for his determination and commitment to upholding democratic rights of the people. Whenever required, Ramoji Rao had even fought against political repression. Whatever be the outcome, the media icon stood his ground and relentlessly fought till he got victory. In death too, Ramoji Rao emerged triumphant by preserving his memories in the form of memorial for the posterity.

Ramoji Memorial is being developed as one more must-see spot for the visitors who come to see Ramoji Film City.