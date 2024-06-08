Ramoji Rao: A Farmer's Son Who Never Forgot His Roots

Hyderabad : "Annadata Sukhibhava" (May Food Providers Be Happy) has been a guiding principle for Ramoji Rao, a farmer's son who deeply understands and values the importance of agriculture. This slogan, "May the farmer be happy," goes beyond mere words for Ramoji Rao, as he has dedicated his life to the empowerment and welfare of farmers through various media entities such as Annadata, Eenadu, and ETV.

“I am a farmer's son. I owe a lot to agriculture. Annadata is my way to pay off that debt!” These heartfelt words from Ramoji Rao highlight his unwavering commitment to the agricultural community. He has consistently prioritized the welfare of farmers in all his endeavors, be it through print or electronic media. This dedication led to the establishment of Annadata monthly in 1969, followed by Raitheraju in Eenadu, Annadata on ETV, and Jaikisan on ETV-2.

If late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri popularized the slogan "Jai Kisan," Ramoji Rao took it a step further by creating platforms that genuinely served farmers' needs. The Jaikisan program, for instance, became a valuable resource for farmers, offering guidance on selling agricultural products profitably, while Annadata provided comprehensive agricultural knowledge.

A Farmer's Guide : Annadata has served as a beacon of practical advice and suggestions for Telugu farmers. Each issue provided useful and applicable technologies a month in advance, addressing farmers' queries through letters and phone calls with the help of agricultural scientists. To Ramoji Rao, the farmer is always the king, as reflected in his introduction of the 'Raiteraju' column in Eenadu daily in 1974. This column aimed to deliver timely scientific information and advice to farmers across the state, tailored to the diverse conditions of dairy crops, allied professions, and regional agricultural practices.

Innovative Media Initiatives : Ramoji Rao's vision extended beyond print media. In 1995, he made history by launching Annadata program on ETV, bringing revolutionary changes by providing comprehensive information on crop cultivation through electronic media. This program empowered many farmers by showcasing various advancements and improvements in farming techniques. The Annadata program aired through ETV's regional language channels, became a guide for numerous farmers across the country.

Similarly, Jaikisan, another agricultural program initiated by Ramoji Rao, addressed a wide range of issues, from crop cultivation advice to government policies, marketing problems, and their solutions. The impact of these programs was so profound that they were recognized by experts on international platforms as exemplary uses of television to serve agricultural communities.

Empowering Farmers Through Knowledge : Annadata Monthly, the TV program, Jaikisan, and the Eenadu Raiteraju column all aimed to bring the benefits of advanced science to farmers. These platforms were designed to teach new cultivation techniques and enhance farmers' incomes. However, Ramoji Rao's dedication to the welfare of farmers extended beyond these initiatives. He consistently stood by farmers facing challenges, from natural calamities to fake seed scams and broker frauds.

ETV, under Ramoji Rao's leadership, became a voice for farmers, highlighting their struggles and injustices. Whether it was addressing losses due to natural disasters or advocating for government compensation, Ramoji Rao worked tirelessly to uplift the farming community. His efforts ensured that farmers' issues were brought to the forefront, compelling policymakers to take action.

A Lasting Legacy : Ramoji Rao's unwavering dedication to farmers has left an indelible mark on the agricultural community. His initiatives, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and compassion, have empowered countless farmers and improved their livelihoods. Today, he is remembered fondly in the hearts of Telugu farmers, not just as a media mogul but as a true friend and advocate for the agricultural community. His legacy continues to inspire and guide future generations toward a more prosperous and equitable agricultural sector.