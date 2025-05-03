WAVES 2025: Ramoji Group's Stall Fascinates Youth; Many Get Transported To Their Dreamy Location

Mumbai: On the third day of the WAVES 2025 Summit, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, youth are fascinated by the stall of the Ramoji Group.
The Ramoji Group has been successfully running Usha Kiron Movies for the past four decades. The Group also runs ETV Entertainment, ETV news channels, ETV Om Life, ETV Win, Eenadu FM, ETV Bharat and ETV Bal Bharat.
Like on the first two days, Thursday and Friday, visitors, among them a considerable number of youth, from across the country, flocked to the stall of Ramoji Group. The officials from Ramoji Film City are interacting with the youth and also answering their numerous questions.
The Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City is the largest in the world, and several superhit movies have been shot there. A large number of college students from Mumbai also visited the stall on Saturday.
A green screen chroma has been made at the Ramoji Group stall, and on it, the effect of an ancient temple is given. When you stand in front of the green screen chroma, you can see the image of the ancient temple on a TV screen, which is next to it.
This picture of an ancient temple is attracting the college-going students and youth. A group of students from Mumbai, who are pursuing CA, came to WAVES 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and visited the stall, which stands out.
The students told ETV Bharat, "We like technology, and after visiting the Ramoji Group stall, we came to know about the advanced technologies that are being used. We stood before a green screen chroma, and within seconds, we visited an ancient temple and a video clip showing us visiting the temple was played on the nearby TV screen. This is unique."
"We had decided to go out together, but could not do so. By visiting the Ramoji Group stall, we have the feeling of visiting a different place," the students said.
The first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is planned as a milestone event for the Media and Entertainment (ME) sector, and is hosted by the Government of India. The summit is open to the public till May 4. The summit offers an opportunity to industry professionals, investors, creators, or innovators to connect, collaborate, innovate and contribute to the ME landscape.
