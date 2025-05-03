ETV Bharat / bharat

WAVES 2025: Ramoji Group's Stall Fascinates Youth; Many Get Transported To Their Dreamy Location

Mumbai: On the third day of the WAVES 2025 Summit, being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, youth are fascinated by the stall of the Ramoji Group.

The Ramoji Group has been successfully running Usha Kiron Movies for the past four decades. The Group also runs ETV Entertainment, ETV news channels, ETV Om Life, ETV Win, Eenadu FM, ETV Bharat and ETV Bal Bharat.

Like on the first two days, Thursday and Friday, visitors, among them a considerable number of youth, from across the country, flocked to the stall of Ramoji Group. The officials from Ramoji Film City are interacting with the youth and also answering their numerous questions.

The Hyderabad-based Ramoji Film City is the largest in the world, and several superhit movies have been shot there. A large number of college students from Mumbai also visited the stall on Saturday.

A green screen chroma has been made at the Ramoji Group stall, and on it, the effect of an ancient temple is given. When you stand in front of the green screen chroma, you can see the image of the ancient temple on a TV screen, which is next to it.

This picture of an ancient temple is attracting the college-going students and youth. A group of students from Mumbai, who are pursuing CA, came to WAVES 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and visited the stall, which stands out.