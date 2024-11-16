Ramoji Group Launches Sabala Millets-Bharat Ka Super Food at Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: On the 88th birth anniversary of Ramoji Rao, Ramoji Group unveiled Sabala Millets-Bharat Ka Super Food at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday. At the launch, Sahari Cherukuri, Director of Sabala Millets, said, “Sabala represents the wholesomeness of millets and a commitment to healthier living. It is bridging the gap between traditional Indian grains and modern recipes through innovation. It characterises our steadfast resolve to blend balanced nutrition with great flavour. We are honoured to launch this millet range on the birth anniversary of our founder, Ramoji Rao, as we pay tribute to his visionary dream for a healthier Bharat. Sabala will be a brand dedicated to fostering a positive and systematic shift in food consumption patterns, promoting balanced nutrition and championing a sustainable future.”

This venture marks a transformative step in the Group's commitment to consumer health, offering millet-based products designed to cater to modern, health-conscious lifestyles without compromising nutritional integrity. Sabala Mllets is committed to promoting a range of nutritious and tasty line of products for its consumers. In its first phase, 45 products and variants have been launched from khichdi of various states to millet-based cookies, health bars, munchies and noodles, enriching the food category in India.

Reflecting the vision and values of Ramoji Rao--trust, quality and excellence--Sabala Millets aligns with the growing demand for high-quality, naturally sourced ingredients. Millets, celebrated for their rich nutritional profile, are a powerhouse of protein, fibre and essential nutrients, making them ideal for consumers seeking wholesome food options.

The launch event offered guests a first-hand tasting experience of the new product range and an engaging presentation from Sahari Cherukuri followed by the unveiling of the brand logo, brand film and the e-commerce website www.sabalamillets.com.

As part of its outreach, Sabala Millets has also launched a digital campaign aimed at educating and engaging consumers on the benefits of millets, complete with recipes and tips for easy integration into daily meals.

The entire product range of Sabala Millets will be available for purchase on their official e-commerce site at www.sabalamillets.comoffering consumers convenient access to nutritious millet-based options.

About Sabala Millets

Sabala Millets, “Bharat Ka Superfood” is India’s emerging brand and part of the Ramoji Group. It is the first of its kind in the millet category to unveil 45 new products and variants bringing back a healthy food revolution. Born from the vision of our Chairman Ramoji Rao, we have a simple yet powerful mission to provide food that is healthy, tasty, appealing and affordable where millet is at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to reintroduce grains from the heartland of Bharat to modern kitchens, promoting wholesome eating habits that nourish both body and mind. Driven by a passion for authenticity, we ensure that every bite nurtures your health and delights your taste buds. Sabala Millets is there to revolutionise the millet category in which health and taste coexist."