Ramoji Group Donates Rs 5 Crore To Flood Victims In AP, Telangana; Invites Donations From Public

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The Ramoji Group has donated Rs five crore to flood victims in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Group has also appealed to individuals and organisations to join hands in the humanitarian effort.

File photo of Ramoji Group logo (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Ramoji Group, through the Eenadu Relief Fund, is announcing a contribution of Rs five crores to support the victims of the devastating floods that have ravaged the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"The recent flash floods have unleashed widespread devastation, sweeping away homes, livelihoods, and the very foundations of security for thousands of our fellow citizens. Entire communities have been submerged, families displaced, and lives shattered by the relentless force of nature. In these harrowing times, as the cries for help echo across the flood-ravaged landscapes, it is our duty as a community to come together and extend our support to those in need," Eenadu Managing Director Ch. Kiron said.

"The Eenadu Relief Fund is dedicated to immediate rescue operations and the long-term rehabilitation of those affected. We are committed to ensuring that relief reaches the most severely impacted areas, providing not just support, but also hope in the darkest of times," he said.

"We earnestly appeal to every individual and organisation to join hands with us in this humanitarian effort. Your generous contributions to the Eenadu Relief Fund can make a tangible difference in restoring lives, rebuilding homes, and rekindling hope for those who have lost everything," said Ch. Kiron.

"Let us unite in this moment of crisis, stand by those who are suffering, and help them rebuild their lives with dignity and hope," he said.

Contributions can be sent to the following bank account:

Eenadu Relief Fund

Union Bank of India

Saifabad Branch

SB A/c no. 370602010006658

IFSC Code: UBIN0537063

