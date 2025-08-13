Ramoji Group Does It Again, Wins Award For Best Booth Decoration At Mumbai's Travel And Tourism Fair

Mumbai: Adding yet another feather to its cap, the Ramoji Group received the booth decoration award at the Travel and Tourism Fair-2025, held at the Jio World Centre at the financial capital of India.

The award is yet another honour for Ramoji Group which had won the best Decoration Booth prize at the Travel and Tourism Fair held in Kolkata in July this year. Groups associated with the tourism sector participated in the fair which concluded on Wednesday. The tastefully decorated booth of Ramoji Group stood out at the fair and attracted hordes of visitors keen to know more about the opportunities for tourism at the sprawling campus of Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Ramoji Group wins award at Travel and Tourism Fair held in Mumbai (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Group's booth featured attractive stalls and leaflets providing comprehensive information on holistic tourism avenues at the Ramoji Film City. This apart, LED screens displaying the unique achievements of the Group disseminated much-needed information on Ramoji Film City.

Thousands of visitors thronged the Ramoji Group stall during the three-day fair. Mobin Meghraj, in-charge of the Mumbai Western Sales Department of Ramoji Group said several travel agencies got information on the Group at the fair. Visitors were given information on spots of attraction at Ramoji Film City where several movies including the superhit 'Bahubali' were shot.

"Several visitors were not aware that Ramoji Film City also offers all range of accommodation ranging from economy to super-luxury on its premises for tourists," Meghraj said. He said the Group received encouraging response from various travel companies.

Ramoji Film City has introduced 'Sahas', a unique opportunity for adventure lovers to explore their potential. It offers a high rope course, which has 44 challenges at four different levels. As many as 42 exciting challenges await the visitors including a one-and-a-half-kilometre professional ATV track and the country's longest 220-feet-long roller zorb platform.

Other exciting activities include paintball, shooting, archery, bungee jumping, sand volleyball, mountain biking and inflatable games. Exclusive and suitable activities for children are also on offer for children. Adventure lovers, families, schools, colleges and corporate groups can all experience 'Sahas'.

The Trade and Tourism Fair stands as India's largest travel trade show network with over 4,000 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, as well as 36 Indian states participating in the show over the years. The show has also witnessed participation from other countries like Sri Lanka, Singapore, Moscow, Indonesia, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, and Bahrain, among others.