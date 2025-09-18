ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Group Chairman Ch. Kiron Meets PM Modi, Marks Eenadu, ETV Milestone Celebrations

Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron and ETV Network CEO Bapineedu Choudary during their meeting with Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, in Delhi, on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron and ETV Network CEO K Bapineedu Choudary met Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi in the national capital here, sharing the joy of Eenadu's recent golden jubilee and ETV's 30-year celebrations, on Thursday.

The top brass of the Ramoji group expressed their gratitude for the meeting opportunity with the PM. They also presented the mementoes marking the celebration of Eenadu's 50-year and ETV's 30-year milestones.

"I had the opportunity to meet hon'ble PM Sir to present him mementos from Eenadu and ETV for their 50-year and 30-year journeys along with K. Bapineedu," Kiron informed after the meeting.

According to the CMD, the Prime Minister was "very happy to recollect the memories that he had when he met the founder Chairman late Sri Ramoji Rao garu". Remembering Annadata program that ETV produced in Gujarati , the PM recalled his fondness for the program. The channel is still airing the show, Kiron appraised him, adding, "We told him we are still continuing it in Telugu."