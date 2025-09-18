Ramoji Group Chairman Ch. Kiron Meets PM Modi, Marks Eenadu, ETV Milestone Celebrations
During the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his fond memories of the Founder Chairman Late Sri Ramoji Rao.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron and ETV Network CEO K Bapineedu Choudary met Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi in the national capital here, sharing the joy of Eenadu's recent golden jubilee and ETV's 30-year celebrations, on Thursday.
The top brass of the Ramoji group expressed their gratitude for the meeting opportunity with the PM. They also presented the mementoes marking the celebration of Eenadu's 50-year and ETV's 30-year milestones.
"I had the opportunity to meet hon'ble PM Sir to present him mementos from Eenadu and ETV for their 50-year and 30-year journeys along with K. Bapineedu," Kiron informed after the meeting.
According to the CMD, the Prime Minister was "very happy to recollect the memories that he had when he met the founder Chairman late Sri Ramoji Rao garu". Remembering Annadata program that ETV produced in Gujarati , the PM recalled his fondness for the program. The channel is still airing the show, Kiron appraised him, adding, "We told him we are still continuing it in Telugu."
The group CMD shared with the PM about the recent launch of Sabala (a millet based brand from Ramoji group) and sought for his insightful feedback.
"We requested him to give his valuable advice about the products and he kindly consented."
"The Prime Minister was happy that we are giving a fillip to the poor farming community by encouraging millet farmers," the CMD said, adding, the PM conveyed his best wishes to Ramoji Group.
Eenadu celebrated its golden jubilee last year by reaffirming its loyalty to the people. Over the years, as a responsible media organisation, Eenadu has played a crucial role in shaping a narrative that has contributed to the development of society. The Telugu daily came into being from the shores of Visakhapatnam on Aug 10, 1974 and has since expanded its reach beyond the shores and mountains.
ETV Telugu, the group's first TV channel, was launched on Aug 27, 1995. The channel, which was built on the legacy of Eenadu, spread into a bouquet of TV channels, marked its 30th anniversary last month with a series of events that were attended by industry stalwarts.
