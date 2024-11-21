Ramoji Foundation Donates Rs 30 Crore CSR Gift To ISB

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Thursday announced a major CSR gift of Rs 30 Crore by the Ramoji Foundation towards aiding infrastructure development at the school’s Hyderabad campus. The funds received through this generous gift will support the construction of a state-of-the-art 430-seater auditorium as part of the upcoming Executive Centre. Upon completion, the facility will boost the school’s capacity to host international conferences, research seminars, distinguished lectures and other prominent academic events.

Recognising the impact of the gift, Harish Manwani, Chairperson of the ISB Board, said, "The largesse of our donors has played an important role in ISB's ability to stay true to its vision of being a world-class institution for learning and research. We are grateful for this contribution from Ramoji Foundation that will go a long way in sustaining the top-notch infrastructure that enables ISB in this endeavour.”

Acknowledging the gift and the role of philanthropy in ISB’s growth, Dean Madan Pillutla said, “ISB’s history has been replete with philanthropic support and this has helped the school thrive. The generous gift by Ramoji Foundation will significantly aid in the growth of the school and ensure that we continue to offer world-class learning experiences.”

Underlining Ramoji Rao’s commitment to fostering quality education at all levels in the country, while making the gift, Ch Kiron, Trustee, of Ramoji Foundation, said, “This gift helps us honour Ramoji Rao's memory by aiding the Indian School of Business in further developing world-class facilities, including an auditorium that will be a focal point for academic deliberations and exchange of knowledge. We believe that this will help facilitate a stronger economy, and a world-class Bharat, thus serving as an enduring testament to ISB’s standing as a global B-school.”

About ISB: The Indian School of Business (ISB) is a globally recognised business school offering innovative management education across its Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. Ranked among the top global business schools, ISB offers programmes, including the flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Executive Education and Doctoral programmes. Through its world-class faculty and thought leadership, ISB remains dedicated to creating leaders, who make significant contributions to global business.

About Ramoji Foundation: Ramoji Foundation is a registered trust, promoted by the Ramoji Group. The Foundation, established in 2012, has been actively carrying out philanthropic activities and CSR initiatives on behalf of the group, in the areas of supporting education, skills development, orphanages, rural development, healthcare and sports training and development. The Foundation has made significant contributions to LV Prasad Eye Institute, Genome Foundation, Akshayapatra and Basavatarakam Cancer Foundation.