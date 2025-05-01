Ramoji Film City's Stall Stands Out In WAVES 2025; Chairman Ch. Kiron Rao Greets Dignitaries

Mumbai: The stall of Ramoji Film City stood out at the WAVES 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron Rao himself was present on the occasion and spoke to the dignitaries, who visited the stall. WAVES 2025 is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in suburban Bandra-Kurla Complex. It will conclude on May 4, 2025. This conference is being attended by luminaries from various fields from across the country and abroad.

The special feature of this conference is the stall of the Hyderabad-situated 'Ramoji Film City'. People are flocking to the stall to get information. Various stalls from different parts of the country have been set up in WAVES 2025. These include the fields of art, music, technology, culture, food etc.

Ramoji Group has made significant contributions to film production and media for the last 30 years. Information is provided to visitors on news, media and film production, what exactly is Ramoji Film City, and how does it work.

In the era of social media, in the era of Artificial Intelligence, people are flocking to the stall to know how the work is done by keeping in mind the new technologies. Information about news channels like ETV 1, ETV 2, Telugu news channels, ETV Plus, ETV Om Life, etc. is being given to the visitors. Information is also provided on how the work of news channels and digital media in various languages is done.

Along with this, complete information is provided about the completion of thirty years of Ramoji Film City Group. Many superhit films have been shot in Ramoji Film City. Over 3,500 films have been shot in the Ramoji Film City. These include superhit films like Bahubali, Pushpa, Kalki, RRR, Sooryavanshi etc.

Along with this, news channels and newspapers like ETV Network, ETV Balbharti, Ushakiran Movies, FM Eenadu, etc., come under the Ramoji Group. Information about this is also being provided to the visitors. Along with Ch. Kiron Rao, Vice President Operations, K. Bapineedu, and other dignitaries of the Ramoji Group are personally interacting with the visitors. WAVES 2025 gives a glimpse of the country's art, culture and tradition.