Ramoji Film City Wins Best Decoration Booth Award At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair

Around 7,000 people visited RFC's stall at the fair which ended on Saturday.

Ramoji Film City was conferred the 'Best Decoration Booth' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair that ended here on Saturday.
The award being presented to Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 12, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City was conferred the 'Best Decoration Booth' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair that ended here on Saturday.

The Tourism Fair 2025 was organised at the Biswa Bangla Fair premises. Ramoji Film City's Hotel Division General Manager Shovan Mishra, Travel and Tourism General Manager Suraj Sinha, Wedding General Manager Deepak Angara, Corporate Sales Chief Manager Narayan and Travel Kolkata Division Member Sudipta received the award.

Ramoji Film City was conferred the 'Best Decoration Booth' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair that ended here on Saturday.
The award presented to Ramoji Film City (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Film City's Hotel Division General Manager Shovan Mishra said, "We are very happy to receive the Best Decoration award. This year the fair was only for businessmen. Around 7,000 people visited Ramoji Film City stall there. We enjoyed participating this year."

Prithviraj Dhar, a visitor said, "Ramoji Film City is the largest film city in the world. The set of Bahubali is really worth a visit. It is a must visit for those who wish to know how movies are made."

Ramoji Film City was conferred the 'Best Decoration Booth' award at the Travel and Tourism Fair that ended here on Saturday.
Ramoji Film City staff at the fair (ETV Bharat)

Prithviraj's mother, Ranju Dhar, said, "There are other reasons why I like it. I really liked the birds and the butterfly park. We also liked the 3D area. Then we saw the shooting locations of the movie Sholay. It was a strange feeling. I would advise everyone to visit Ramoji Film City at least once."

Apart from Mishra, Travel and Tourism General Manager Suraj Sinha, Wedding General Manager Deepak Angara, Corporate Sales Chief Manager Narayan and Travel Kolkata Division Member Sudipta were present.

