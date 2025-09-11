ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Steals The Spotlight At BLTM 2025 Reinforces Its Position As India's Top Corporate Event Destination

New Delhi: At the Business + Leisure Travel and MICE (BLTM) 2025 Summit, currently taking place in New Delhi, Ramoji Film City hogged the limelight, becoming one of the "star attractions" and drawing large numbers of tourism professionals, corporate planners, and event organisers to its immersive stall.

The Hyderabad mega destination highlighted its world-class infrastructure and creative capabilities as it hopes to position itself as India's most complete venue for corporate events, product launches, and incentive travel, a real one-stop shop for the burgeoning MICE industry.

A Thematic Destination for Corporates

In a one-on-one interview with ETV Bharat at the BLTM venue, AV Rao, AP Head of ETV Network, explained the reasons Ramoji Film City is rising in popularity in corporate India.

"Ramoji is a very popular destination for corporates all over India. Every year, our destination hosts about 300 corporate groups for conferences, product launches, and business meetings. If a company wishes to go to a thematic destination, we are one of the top thematic destinations in the country. What we do for films, we can do for corporates, from ideation to execution of mega events under one roof."

The unique aspect of Ramoji Film City's offering is its ability to provide the entire event journey, including concept, venue, event management, accommodation and production capabilities, all isolated within the same campus. This ability guarantees corporate time, cost and hassle savings while at the same time providing an effortless and quality experience.

Recent High-Profile Events: From Miss World to Ed Sheeran

In the last three months alone, Ramoji Film City has hosted several marquee events. Rao pointed out that Telangana Tourism’s mega events, visits from Miss World contestants from across the globe, and a concert by international music sensation Ed Sheeran that drew over 25,000 people were all successfully executed on the sprawling campus.

“Our infrastructure is designed to handle everything, be it a small product launch or a mega convention,” Rao said. “Our professional event management team includes ideators who work closely with clients to develop creative concepts.

Then we have the on-the-ground execution resources to seamlessly pull them off so every event feels larger than life."

That "one stop" model is what allows Ramoji Film City to distinguish itself in India's mice markets. To seamlessly offer the largest and most immersive outdoor and indoor sets, flexible activation spaces, en suite dining options, accommodation and venues without needing to manage multiple vendors is an incredible opportunity for corporates to have direction and assistance along the way.

Film Legacy Meets Business Vision

While Ramoji Film City may be universally known for its success, influence and contribution to Indian Film, including being the backdrop to blockbusters like Baahubali and Pushpa, its emergence into a mice powerhouse simply reinforces the competence of the brand.

“On average, six to seven film projects across various languages are shot here daily,” Rao shared. “But what makes our campus unique is that we also have hotels, production facilities, set-making units, and equipment rentals all in one place. This type of integrated infrastructure is surely to be beneficial to corporations now as it is to filmmakers."

This combination of cinema and corporates creates a special themed experience. Corporations have an iconic set of film sets as a supporting backdrop for activations, events, product launches, team-bonding events, etc, an experience that is provided at very few other venues in India.

Rising Demand for Themed & Experience Venues

Ramoji Film City promotion at BLTM2025 is happening at the right time. Industry estimates suggest India's MICE market is estimated at USD 45 billion and growing for the next decade.