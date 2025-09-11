Ramoji Film City Steals The Spotlight At BLTM 2025 Reinforces Its Position As India's Top Corporate Event Destination
The Hyderabad mega destination highlighted its world-class infrastructure and creative capabilities as it hopes to position itself as India's most complete venue for corporate.
New Delhi: At the Business + Leisure Travel and MICE (BLTM) 2025 Summit, currently taking place in New Delhi, Ramoji Film City hogged the limelight, becoming one of the "star attractions" and drawing large numbers of tourism professionals, corporate planners, and event organisers to its immersive stall.
The Hyderabad mega destination highlighted its world-class infrastructure and creative capabilities as it hopes to position itself as India's most complete venue for corporate events, product launches, and incentive travel, a real one-stop shop for the burgeoning MICE industry.
A Thematic Destination for Corporates
In a one-on-one interview with ETV Bharat at the BLTM venue, AV Rao, AP Head of ETV Network, explained the reasons Ramoji Film City is rising in popularity in corporate India.
"Ramoji is a very popular destination for corporates all over India. Every year, our destination hosts about 300 corporate groups for conferences, product launches, and business meetings. If a company wishes to go to a thematic destination, we are one of the top thematic destinations in the country. What we do for films, we can do for corporates, from ideation to execution of mega events under one roof."
The unique aspect of Ramoji Film City's offering is its ability to provide the entire event journey, including concept, venue, event management, accommodation and production capabilities, all isolated within the same campus. This ability guarantees corporate time, cost and hassle savings while at the same time providing an effortless and quality experience.
Recent High-Profile Events: From Miss World to Ed Sheeran
In the last three months alone, Ramoji Film City has hosted several marquee events. Rao pointed out that Telangana Tourism’s mega events, visits from Miss World contestants from across the globe, and a concert by international music sensation Ed Sheeran that drew over 25,000 people were all successfully executed on the sprawling campus.
“Our infrastructure is designed to handle everything, be it a small product launch or a mega convention,” Rao said. “Our professional event management team includes ideators who work closely with clients to develop creative concepts.
Then we have the on-the-ground execution resources to seamlessly pull them off so every event feels larger than life."
That "one stop" model is what allows Ramoji Film City to distinguish itself in India's mice markets. To seamlessly offer the largest and most immersive outdoor and indoor sets, flexible activation spaces, en suite dining options, accommodation and venues without needing to manage multiple vendors is an incredible opportunity for corporates to have direction and assistance along the way.
Film Legacy Meets Business Vision
While Ramoji Film City may be universally known for its success, influence and contribution to Indian Film, including being the backdrop to blockbusters like Baahubali and Pushpa, its emergence into a mice powerhouse simply reinforces the competence of the brand.
“On average, six to seven film projects across various languages are shot here daily,” Rao shared. “But what makes our campus unique is that we also have hotels, production facilities, set-making units, and equipment rentals all in one place. This type of integrated infrastructure is surely to be beneficial to corporations now as it is to filmmakers."
This combination of cinema and corporates creates a special themed experience. Corporations have an iconic set of film sets as a supporting backdrop for activations, events, product launches, team-bonding events, etc, an experience that is provided at very few other venues in India.
Rising Demand for Themed & Experience Venues
Ramoji Film City promotion at BLTM2025 is happening at the right time. Industry estimates suggest India's MICE market is estimated at USD 45 billion and growing for the next decade.
As companies seek deeper immersive experiences and memorable events, the demand for more experiential destinations that provide a package of entertainment, convenience, and scalable venues will increase.
Kapil Mishra, Delhi’s minister for Art, Culture and Language, who visited the Ramoji stall at BLTM, emphasised the importance of such destinations in shaping India’s tourism and events future.
Mishra told ETV Bharat, “With the changing government in Delhi, many things are changing and the most rapid change is happening in the tourism sector. Delhi is now fully prepared to become a major hub for MICE events and live entertainment. The government will partner with the private sector, bridging capability gaps and providing infrastructure support wherever needed.”
Such government support complements Ramoji Film City’s efforts to reach more corporate clients nationwide through participation in travel and tourism exhibitions like BLTM.
Brand-Building and Nationwide Outreach
Rao confirmed that the group is actively participating in multiple national exhibitions to strengthen its brand visibility.
“Our goal is to make it one of the most popular destinations for corporates seeking thematic event venues. That said, whether you are looking for conference space for 100 people or a mega launch for thousands, we have the space, the creative talent and operational experience to make it happen."
A particular boon for the group was its emphasis on creativity. In a world where brand storytelling and experiential marketing is 'top of mind', Ramoji Film City is providing corporates a unique opportunity to combine storytelling, scale, and spectacle.
Sustainability and Responsible Tourism
Ramoji Film City also retains an ongoing emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency. In hosting hundreds of events annually, the campus has invested in pleasant landscaping, good waste management practices, and water conservation systems that complement the industry's commitment to responsible tourism. This resonates strongly with the BLTM commitment to sustainable MICE solutions, demonstrated by the Responsible Tourism Awards presented to the winner at the summit.
A Representation of India's Soft Power
Not least, Ramoji Film City’s increasing attention to the corporate destination space adds to India's soft power. With international artists, global beauty pageant contestants and foreign delegations bringing traction, it is firmly projecting India as a modern, creative, and welcoming destination for business and leisure trade.
This aligns very much with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other policymakers' wider view that tourism and events industries will be a major vehicle for economic growth, with associated cultural diplomacy.
As BLTM 2025 continues on September 12, Ramoji Film City’s team will engage in over a hundred pre-scheduled meetings with buyers, wedding planners, and corporate decision-makers. The group is projected to sign multiple new deals, to host even more conferences, incentive programs and entertainment events for large Indian and multinational corporations.
With the rapid growth in the MICE sector, and in the continued focus toward experience travel, Ramoji Film City is in the right place as a key destination for corporates seeking scale, creativity and convenience.
"We keep it simple," concluded Rao. "We don't only provide the venue, we provide an experience. From concept to finish, we will make sure that every corporate event we host is a memorable and impactful event.”
With its commanding presence at BLTM 2025, Ramoji Film City has reinforced its reputation as more than just a film studio complex; it is a versatile, world-class hub that is scripting a new chapter for India’s event and tourism industry.
