Ramoji Film City Stall At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair Attracts Huge Crowd

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City is a wonder not only in Hyderabad, but across the world.

Scores of people visit it at any time of the year. But not only for travel, but also for educational purposes as well. Ramoji Film City's stall at the Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata is also attracting a large crowd. Suraj Sinha, General Manager of Travel and Tourism of Ramoji Film City, said, "Ramoji Film City is an important place for educational trips. There are opportunities for all students of schools and colleges. We have five packages."

The educational tour packages

Package 1: Guided bus tour of film sets and interesting places, play areas for children. Bird and butterfly park. And the opportunity to visit popular movie Baahubali set. There are also various fun and adventure activities to experience. The ‘Motion Capture and Virtual Shoot’ set will give a glimpse of the technology behind modern cinema. There will also be a rare opportunity to experience the magic behind the set design at Mayalok.

Package 2: A fascinating studio tour. Along with various fun attractions, such as a bird and butterfly garden, they can be visited. Along with this, there will be a Ramoji Adventure experience. There is a zip line, mountain biking, net courses and many more.