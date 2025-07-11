Ramoji Film City Stall At Kolkata Travel And Tourism Fair Attracts Huge Crowd

Kolkata: Ramoji Film City is a wonder not only in Hyderabad, but across the world.
Scores of people visit it at any time of the year. But not only for travel, but also for educational purposes as well. Ramoji Film City's stall at the Travel and Tourism Fair in Kolkata is also attracting a large crowd. Suraj Sinha, General Manager of Travel and Tourism of Ramoji Film City, said, "Ramoji Film City is an important place for educational trips. There are opportunities for all students of schools and colleges. We have five packages."
The educational tour packages
Package 1: Guided bus tour of film sets and interesting places, play areas for children. Bird and butterfly park. And the opportunity to visit popular movie Baahubali set. There are also various fun and adventure activities to experience. The ‘Motion Capture and Virtual Shoot’ set will give a glimpse of the technology behind modern cinema. There will also be a rare opportunity to experience the magic behind the set design at Mayalok.
Package 2: A fascinating studio tour. Along with various fun attractions, such as a bird and butterfly garden, they can be visited. Along with this, there will be a Ramoji Adventure experience. There is a zip line, mountain biking, net courses and many more.
Package 3: An exciting studio tour and an opportunity to visit the office of the multilingual (in 12 languages) digital news media ETV Bharat. Students are shown how news is received and presented digitally.
Package 4 and 5: These two packages are two days long. There is a fascinating studio tour on one day in package number four and an interactive filmmaking workshop on the other day. Package 5 offers a fascinating studio tour and a first-hand experience of how the world of cinema is created through virtual technology. Students will learn how motion capture transforms the movements of artists into living digital characters and how virtual shoots combine real filming with a computer-generated environment in real time to create a new cinematic experience.
There are certificates for some packages which will greatly benefit students in the future. In addition, food is included in each package. Even for the two-day packages, accommodation is arranged in Ramoji Film City.
The tourism fair started at the Biswa Bangla Mela premises (Milon Mela) on Thursday. Ramoji Film City is located at stall number 'E-450'. More than 2,600 people visited the stall on the first day.
