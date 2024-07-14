ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Receives Best Decoration Award At Travel And Tourism Fair

(Left) Breathtaking landscapes at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad (Top) Ramoji Film City General Manager Shovan Mishra and Associate Vice-President TRL Rao receive the Best Decoration Award bagged by Ramoji Film City from Chairman-CEO of the Travel and Tourism Fair Sanjeev Aggarwal (Bottom) Stuntmen performing stunts at Wild West Stunt Show at Ramoji Film City ( Etv Bharat )

Kolkata: The Travel and Tourism Fair this year saw an impressive turnout, even on its last day, with the Biswa Bangla Mela premises bustling with countless visitors. Various states and regions, from Kashmir to Sikkim and Lataguri, were eager to welcome travellers, who flocked to the fair in search of information and inspiration for their next holiday.

A highlight of the event was the Best Decoration Award, which was awarded to Ramoji Film City. Ramoji Film City General Manager Shovan Mishra and Associate Vice-President TRL Rao received the award from Chairman-CEO of the Travel and Tourism Fair Sanjeev Aggarwal. Mishra expressed delight at the fair's success, noting the significant turnout of 10,000 visitors over the three days.

He acknowledged the Bengali love for travel, especially with the festive season of puja approaching, prompting many to start planning their holidays early. The fair provided an excellent platform for travellers to explore and enquire about various destinations.