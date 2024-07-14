ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Receives Best Decoration Award At Travel And Tourism Fair

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

The Travel and Tourism Fair concluded on a high note, with the Biswa Bangla Mela premises bustling with countless visitors even on its last day. The event attracted a diverse crowd eager to explore travel opportunities. States and regions from across the country, including Kashmir, Sikkim and Lataguri, showcased their unique attractions.

Etv BharatThe Travel and Tourism Fair this year saw an impressive turnout, even on its last day, with the Biswa Bangla Mela premises bustling with countless visitors
(Left) Breathtaking landscapes at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad (Top) Ramoji Film City General Manager Shovan Mishra and Associate Vice-President TRL Rao receive the Best Decoration Award bagged by Ramoji Film City from Chairman-CEO of the Travel and Tourism Fair Sanjeev Aggarwal (Bottom) Stuntmen performing stunts at Wild West Stunt Show at Ramoji Film City (Etv Bharat)

Kolkata: The Travel and Tourism Fair this year saw an impressive turnout, even on its last day, with the Biswa Bangla Mela premises bustling with countless visitors. Various states and regions, from Kashmir to Sikkim and Lataguri, were eager to welcome travellers, who flocked to the fair in search of information and inspiration for their next holiday.

A highlight of the event was the Best Decoration Award, which was awarded to Ramoji Film City. Ramoji Film City General Manager Shovan Mishra and Associate Vice-President TRL Rao received the award from Chairman-CEO of the Travel and Tourism Fair Sanjeev Aggarwal. Mishra expressed delight at the fair's success, noting the significant turnout of 10,000 visitors over the three days.

He acknowledged the Bengali love for travel, especially with the festive season of puja approaching, prompting many to start planning their holidays early. The fair provided an excellent platform for travellers to explore and enquire about various destinations.

Mishra also mentioned the possibility of hosting a TTF at Ramoji Film City in the future, reflecting on the positive experience and appreciation received during this event. The fair saw participation from a diverse range of regions and countries, including Thailand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kashmir, Odisha, Nepal, Assam, Telangana, West Bengal, Bangladesh, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sri Lanka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and the Tourism Department of Tripura.

The three-day Travel and Tourism Fair concluded with an interesting programme on the last day, leaving participants and visitors with memorable experiences and a wealth of travel inspiration.

