Ramoji Film City Presents Winter Fest Celebration From December 19

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City is geared up for a spectacular Winter Fest from December 19 to January 19. Ushering the joyous Sankranti festivities and euphoric New Year, the Winter Fest would invigorate the winter cheer with specially designed holiday engagements and spectacular Carnival fun.
Several holiday activities and entertainment have been designed for families to rejoice. One can choose from various day and evening packages and make the most of the Winter Fest.
9 AM TO 9 PM
Guests can experience all-day fun from 9 AM to 9 PM, with special attractions and evening entertainment.
WINTER FEST CELEBRATION – HIGHLIGHTS
- Musical Glow Garden
Experience the dreamlike glow garden blending light, sound, and nature in perfect harmony. The experience is enhanced by melodic sounds and audio effects which are hard to resist.
- Motion Capture & Virtual Shoot
Guests can step into the immersive set of ‘Motion Capture and Virtual Shoot’ and be transported into stunning digital environments. It’s where one can peep into the world of new-age filmmaking and become part of the cinematic magic!
- Carnival Parade
The larger-than-life thematic tableaus rolling down the avenues make an unforgettable spectacle. Clowns, jugglers, and stilt walkers add to the excitement, offering mind-boggling fun and entertainment.
- DJ On Wheels
The crowds swing to feisty dance tracks belted out by DJ on Wheels and instantly get into the party mood.
- Attractive Stay Packages
For an immersive experience of the Winter Fest, wide-ranging stay options are available in Luxury Hotel - Sitara, Comfort Hotel - Tara, Shantiniketan - Budget Hotel, Vasundhara Villa – Farm House, Greens Inn – Cozy Accommodation and Hotel Sahara –Shared Accommodation, excellent for groups.
For more details, log on to www.ramojifilmcity.com or call 76598 76598