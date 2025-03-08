Ramoji Film City Hosts Month-Long Women's Day Extravaganza: All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City is rolling out the red carpet for women with a spectacular Women's Month Festival this Month, running until March 31. As the world marks International Women's Day today (March 8), Ramoji Film City takes it a step further, dedicating the entire month to celebrating womanhood with a blend of entertainment, adventure, and unforgettable experiences tailored just for women.

A Month-Long Celebration For Women

Designed to offer joy, creativity, and excitement, the festival features a variety of attractions, including a grand Film City Studio Tour, live performances, and immersive experiences. Whether you are an adventure enthusiast, a movie lover, or simply looking for a relaxing getaway, there is something for everyone.

Exciting Activities and Attractions

Studio Tour: A behind-the-scenes look at the magic of filmmaking.

Saash Adventure Land: Thrilling rides and adventure activities.

Movie Sets and Live Shows: Explore iconic sets, including the Baahubali set.

Nature Walks: Visit the Bird Park, Butterfly Garden, and Mythological Set tours.

Virtual Experiences: Experience motion captures and virtual shooting zones.

Cultural Performances: Enjoy special Rajasthani performances and talent hunts.

Shopping and Dining: Indulge in themed souvenirs and diverse dining options.

Exclusive Offer For Women

To make the celebration even more special, Ramoji Film City is offering an exclusive entry ticket for women at just Rs 1099 (+GST). Advance booking (at least one day prior) is required to avail this offer.

Book your tickets now at www.ramojifilmcity.com

For Inquiries, call: 76598 76598