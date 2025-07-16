Ramoji Film City Exhibition Attracts Visitors At India International Travel Mart In Chennai

Chennai: The exhibition of tourism information by Ramoji Film City (RFC) at the India International Travel Mart (IITM), which kicked off on Wednesday at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai, attracted many visitors.

The exhibition, to be held from July 16 to 18, will see the participation of a large number of companies related to travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation. The exhibition is a significant platform to bring together the travel industry and explore new business opportunities.

About 100 pavilions have been set up, and stakeholders from over 20 states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and international participants from various countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam, Thailand, UK, Nepal, Dubai, Turkey, Singapore, Bhutan, Indonesia have showcased their destinations, products and services at the exhibition. In addition, travel options like pilgrimages, adventures, culture, wildlife, etc., were also showcased by various companies.

Visitors at the India International Travel Mart. (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Film City (RFC)

Located in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is the world's largest film city. An array of services, such as cinema studios, Ramoji Movie Magic, Ramoji Hotels, restaurants, entertainment features, wedding events, and a conference hall, were showcased in the exhibition. Through this exhibition, the public in Chennai eagerly asked about the services, including entertainment features, offered at RFC.

Entertainment Features for School Students

Rajesh Sahi, assistant general manager of promotions, RFC, said, "This year, various new entertainment features have been introduced at Ramoji Film City to attract school students. Students from Chennai, Salem, and Madurai came to RFC for a tour. There is a plan to bring students from Kerala and southern states for a tour from October to February."

Special Travel Offers on Dussehra and Diwali

"A 39-day carnival festival will be held at Ramoji Film City from September 25 to November 2 on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali. Special travel offers will be announced so that people can participate in this festival with their families," Hari Nair, general manager of RFC, said.