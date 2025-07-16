ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Exhibition Attracts Visitors At India International Travel Mart In Chennai

An array of services like cinema studios, Ramoji Movie Magic, Ramoji Hotels, restaurants, entertainment features, wedding events, and conference hall were showcased in the exhibition.

The Ramoji Film City exhibition at the India International Travel Mart.
The Ramoji Film City exhibition at the India International Travel Mart. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST

Updated : July 16, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: The exhibition of tourism information by Ramoji Film City (RFC) at the India International Travel Mart (IITM), which kicked off on Wednesday at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai, attracted many visitors.

The exhibition, to be held from July 16 to 18, will see the participation of a large number of companies related to travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation. The exhibition is a significant platform to bring together the travel industry and explore new business opportunities.

About 100 pavilions have been set up, and stakeholders from over 20 states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and international participants from various countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam, Thailand, UK, Nepal, Dubai, Turkey, Singapore, Bhutan, Indonesia have showcased their destinations, products and services at the exhibition. In addition, travel options like pilgrimages, adventures, culture, wildlife, etc., were also showcased by various companies.

Visitors at the India International Travel Mart.
Visitors at the India International Travel Mart. (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Film City (RFC)

Located in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is the world's largest film city. An array of services, such as cinema studios, Ramoji Movie Magic, Ramoji Hotels, restaurants, entertainment features, wedding events, and a conference hall, were showcased in the exhibition. Through this exhibition, the public in Chennai eagerly asked about the services, including entertainment features, offered at RFC.

Entertainment Features for School Students

Rajesh Sahi, assistant general manager of promotions, RFC, said, "This year, various new entertainment features have been introduced at Ramoji Film City to attract school students. Students from Chennai, Salem, and Madurai came to RFC for a tour. There is a plan to bring students from Kerala and southern states for a tour from October to February."

Special Travel Offers on Dussehra and Diwali

"A 39-day carnival festival will be held at Ramoji Film City from September 25 to November 2 on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali. Special travel offers will be announced so that people can participate in this festival with their families," Hari Nair, general manager of RFC, said.

Also Read:

  1. Blood Donation Camp Held At Ramoji Film City On Ramoji Rao's First Death Anniversary
  2. Miss World 2025: Ramoji Film City Magic Leaves Contestants, Delegates In Awe With Its Beauty And Hospitality

Chennai: The exhibition of tourism information by Ramoji Film City (RFC) at the India International Travel Mart (IITM), which kicked off on Wednesday at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre in Chennai, attracted many visitors.

The exhibition, to be held from July 16 to 18, will see the participation of a large number of companies related to travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation. The exhibition is a significant platform to bring together the travel industry and explore new business opportunities.

About 100 pavilions have been set up, and stakeholders from over 20 states including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and international participants from various countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam, Thailand, UK, Nepal, Dubai, Turkey, Singapore, Bhutan, Indonesia have showcased their destinations, products and services at the exhibition. In addition, travel options like pilgrimages, adventures, culture, wildlife, etc., were also showcased by various companies.

Visitors at the India International Travel Mart.
Visitors at the India International Travel Mart. (ETV Bharat)

Ramoji Film City (RFC)

Located in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City is the world's largest film city. An array of services, such as cinema studios, Ramoji Movie Magic, Ramoji Hotels, restaurants, entertainment features, wedding events, and a conference hall, were showcased in the exhibition. Through this exhibition, the public in Chennai eagerly asked about the services, including entertainment features, offered at RFC.

Entertainment Features for School Students

Rajesh Sahi, assistant general manager of promotions, RFC, said, "This year, various new entertainment features have been introduced at Ramoji Film City to attract school students. Students from Chennai, Salem, and Madurai came to RFC for a tour. There is a plan to bring students from Kerala and southern states for a tour from October to February."

Special Travel Offers on Dussehra and Diwali

"A 39-day carnival festival will be held at Ramoji Film City from September 25 to November 2 on the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali. Special travel offers will be announced so that people can participate in this festival with their families," Hari Nair, general manager of RFC, said.

Also Read:

  1. Blood Donation Camp Held At Ramoji Film City On Ramoji Rao's First Death Anniversary
  2. Miss World 2025: Ramoji Film City Magic Leaves Contestants, Delegates In Awe With Its Beauty And Hospitality
Last Updated : July 16, 2025 at 7:43 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAMOJI FILM CITYNANDAMBAKKAM TRADE CENTRERAMOJI MOVIE MAGICDUSSEHRA DIWALIINDIA INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL MART

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.