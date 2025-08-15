Ramoji Film City Celebrates India's 79th Independence Day In Grand Manner

Hyderabad: As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on Friday (August 15), Ramoji Film City (RFC) here came alive with patriotic fervour, marking the occasion with grandeur.
Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron hoisted the national flag, setting the tone for a day of unity and pride.
The event was attended by several dignitaries including Ramoji Group Founder Chairman Shri Ramoji Rao's grandson, Sujay, ETV CEO Bapineedu, UKML Director Shiva Ramakrishna, ETV Bharat CEO Srinivas Jonnalagadda, ETV Bharat Network Editor Bilal Ahmed Bhat, and other senior officials and employees from various departments across the group.
Staff members turned out in large numbers for flag hoisting and other subsequent programmes, showcasing their enthusiasm and respect for the nation on the occasion.
Celebrating India's freedom, the programme not only reflected the company's deep sense of patriotism but also brought together employees from different verticals of the organisation, strengthening their bond.
After the formal programme, CMD Ch. Kiron and Poorna Sujay mingled with the staff. They posed for photographs and shared warm moments with all employees, making the occasion even more memorable.
