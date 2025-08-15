ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramoji Film City Celebrates India's 79th Independence Day In Grand Manner

Hyderabad: As India celebrated its 79th Independence Day on Friday (August 15), Ramoji Film City (RFC) here came alive with patriotic fervour, marking the occasion with grandeur.

Ramoji Group Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Kiron hoisted the national flag, setting the tone for a day of unity and pride.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Ramoji Group Founder Chairman Shri Ramoji Rao's grandson, Sujay, ETV CEO Bapineedu, UKML Director Shiva Ramakrishna, ETV Bharat CEO Srinivas Jonnalagadda, ETV Bharat Network Editor Bilal Ahmed Bhat, and other senior officials and employees from various departments across the group.