Ramoji Film City Celebrates 76th Republic Day, MD Vijayeswari Leads Flag Unfurling Ceremony

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City (RFC), a premier entertainment destination and theme park here in Telangana, celebrated the 76th Independence Day with great zeal and pride on Sunday. The ceremony began with the flag-hoisting by RFC Managing Director Vijayeswari, followed by a salute by the RFC security personnel.

Several staff members and top officials of the organization including Director RFC Keerthy Sohana, CEO ETV Bapineedu, Director UKML Siva Ramakrishna, Vice President (Publicity) AV Rao and Vice President Horticulture Department Ravi Chandrasekhar, participated in the celebration. After the flag unfurling ceremony, a photo session was held during which the attendees clicked photographs along with the Tricolor, enhancing the mood of joy in the air.

The celebrations of Republic Day and Independence are the zenith of the year at Ramoji Film City, celebrated with the utmost zeal and splendour.

More About Ramoji Film City

Located roughly 2,000 acres near Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City was established in 1996 by the late eminent Telugu film producer and megarich Ramoji Rao. The sprawling complex has been listed in the Guinness World Records for maintaining up to 50 film-set rooms simultaneously, like models of airports, hospitals, and railway stations, as well as iconic settings like the Eiffel Tower, Rio Carnival, and Mughal Gardens.

Ramoji Film City is not confined to movie-making: it is a full-fledged entertainment centre where guests can experience a medley of thrilling attractions such as the grand Mahishmati kingdom from Baahubali, a wide spectrum of birds in a bird.