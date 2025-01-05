Ramniwas Goyal Retires From Active Politics, Shares Insights From 10-Year Delhi Assembly Speaker Tenure

New Delhi: The term of the Delhi Assembly is set to end in February, with the date for the upcoming elections soon to be announced. Political parties have begun their preparations for the elections. As the Aam Aadmi Party prepared to announce its candidates for the Assembly elections, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ramniwas Goyal wrote a letter to the party's convenor, Arvind Kejriwal. In the letter, Goyal expressed his desire to retire from active politics and confirmed that he did not wish to contest the elections. In turn, Kejriwal accepted his decision.

Having served as Speaker for the last 10 years, Goyal’s tenure is now nearing its conclusion. The Assembly session ended on December 4, leaving only a few days remaining in Goyal’s term. In this context, ETV Bharat had a special conversation with Goyal where he shared both the positive and negative experiences of his decade-long tenure.

Reflecting on his time as Speaker, Goyal said, “Whatever responsibilities were entrusted to me, I fulfilled them. I ensured that I listened to both the ruling party and the opposition impartially.” He expressed pride in several initiatives, such as opening the Assembly for the general public, allowing NGOs to organise programmes within the Assembly, celebrating the birth anniversaries of great figures, and even organising Ramlila on the Assembly premises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Goyal also shared some regrets that would stay with him forever. Among the most memorable moments, he recalled a programme celebrating Lord Mahavir’s birth anniversary, which saw Jain Munis staying overnight in the Assembly after sunset. “Six-seven Jain Munis had come, and the programme ended late. Jain Munis did not travel after sunset, so they voluntarily decided to stay in the Assembly. They even slept on the tables, which was a rare and surprising experience for me.”

When it came to bitter experiences, Goyal spoke about the removal of fellows from the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARK) by the Lieutenant Governor two years ago. “For three years, the fellows had worked efficiently, but suddenly, they were removed, which was disappointing,” he said.

Another painful experience was the absence of several prominent political figures at the Delhi Assembly’s Silver Jubilee celebrations. On December 15, 2018, the Delhi Assembly completed 25 years, and a grand celebration was planned. Former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, who had previously served as Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, was invited as the chief guest. Despite initially accepting the invitation, Advani later informed the organisers that he could not attend. Only a few BJP and Congress MLAs showed up, while others stayed away due to political differences.

“This was a sad and surprising incident,” Goyal said. “Such dirty politics should not have been involved in such an important event. The Assembly is a temple, and former members should have attended.”

As for his future, Goyal emphasised that his decision to retire from active politics was personal. “My family didn’t want me to contest the elections, and at the age of 77, after multiple health issues in 2023-24, I’ve decided to step back,” he shared. “I will continue my social service and take on any responsibilities the party gives me.”

Goyal's tenure will always be marked by both remarkable accomplishments and challenging experiences, but his decision to retire marks the end of an era in the Delhi Assembly.