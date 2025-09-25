‘Ramlila Festivities Are Allowed To Continue At A School In Firozabad’: SC Halts HC Direction
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold a direction passed by the Allahabad High Court, halting the ongoing Ramlila celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shree Nagar Ram Lila Mahotsav against the high court order.
The high court had passed the order on a plea claiming that because of the Ramlila celebrations, students were not able to use the ground.
The organiser of the festival contended before the bench that they were neither added as a party in the petition in the high court and the high court passed the stay order behind its back.
The bench asked the petitioner, before the high court, why he suddenly moved before the high court and pointed out that Ramlila was being held on the school grounds for nearly 100 years. “You knew in September and October (Ramlila festival will happen) this is going to happen. What prevented you from informing them (the administration) in advance to make some alternate arrangements?” asked the bench.
The bench noted that the festivities have already started, and allowed the Ramlila celebration to continue at the playground of Zila Parishad Vidyalaya, Tundla, Firozabad, subject to the condition that no inconvenience should be caused to the students.
The bench was informed that Ramlila was being played at the ground between 7 pm to 10 pm. In the high court, it was argued that the students could not play in the school due to the festivities.
The apex court noted that the petitioner knew the Ramlila festivities were being conducted at the ground for 100 years, yet he moved before the high court when the festivities had started in September 2025.
The bench noted that after district administration, the matter is still pending before the high court and listed for hearing before the high court on November 4, 2025.
“Having regard to the fact that the playground has been used for festivities for around 100 years, we request the high court to impress on district administration to resolve the issue by identifying some other alternate site for such festivals, so that the playground in the school can be exclusively used by students. For this purpose, the district administration may be asked to put up a proposal,” said the bench.
The bench said that it would be ideal that all the stakeholders are adequately heard before issuing any direction.
The bench decided to stay the part of the order of the Allahabad High Court, which had stayed a Ram Lila event at the school, and added, “festivities are allowed to continue, subject to the condition that no inconvenience is caused to the students and no obstruction shall be created in their sports activities.”
The high court had passed the order on September 22 while dealing with a plea, which argued that schools could not be used for religious activities as it would affect studies.
The petitioner before the high court had complained that permanent structures had been erected at the school for the Ram Lila event, which would take place every year unless the court intervened. However, the state had argued that no permanent structures were installed.
