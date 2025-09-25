ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Ramlila Festivities Are Allowed To Continue At A School In Firozabad’: SC Halts HC Direction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold a direction passed by the Allahabad High Court, halting the ongoing Ramlila celebrations at a school ground in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Shree Nagar Ram Lila Mahotsav against the high court order.

The high court had passed the order on a plea claiming that because of the Ramlila celebrations, students were not able to use the ground.

The organiser of the festival contended before the bench that they were neither added as a party in the petition in the high court and the high court passed the stay order behind its back.

The bench asked the petitioner, before the high court, why he suddenly moved before the high court and pointed out that Ramlila was being held on the school grounds for nearly 100 years. “You knew in September and October (Ramlila festival will happen) this is going to happen. What prevented you from informing them (the administration) in advance to make some alternate arrangements?” asked the bench.

The bench noted that the festivities have already started, and allowed the Ramlila celebration to continue at the playground of Zila Parishad Vidyalaya, Tundla, Firozabad, subject to the condition that no inconvenience should be caused to the students.

The bench was informed that Ramlila was being played at the ground between 7 pm to 10 pm. In the high court, it was argued that the students could not play in the school due to the festivities.

The apex court noted that the petitioner knew the Ramlila festivities were being conducted at the ground for 100 years, yet he moved before the high court when the festivities had started in September 2025.