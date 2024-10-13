ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramleela Artist Dies During Performance In Delhi, Second Such Incident In A Week

During the portrayal of demon Kumkarana at the Ramleela event in the Chirag Delhi area, the artist complained of chest pain and died during treatment

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: A 60-year-old artist died during the staging of a Ramleela performance in the Chirag Delhi area of south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased Vikram Taneja was portraying the character of demon Kumkarana and delivering his lines when he suddenly complained of chest pain on stage. He was rushed to Akash Hospital, where he was referred to PSRI Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead due to a heart attack.

This is the second such incident in the national capital within a week. Last Saturday another Ramleela artist died during a performance in the Vishwakarma Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara district. The deceased Sushil Kaushik was portraying the character of Lord Ram when he suddenly collapsed on stage and later died in a nearby hospital.

Kaushik (45) was a property dealer by profession and was participating in Jai Shri Ramleela Committee Jhilmil Vishwakarma Nagar.

On October 5, a large number of people were watching Ramleela while artists were on stage performing. In the middle of the program, Kaushik's health deteriorated, after which he was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, claiming that he died of a heart attack.

The video of the incident has also surfaced, in which he is seen performing Ramleela. During this, he suddenly went backstage and became unconscious.

RAMLILA DEATHMEGHNATH DEATH BY HEART ATTACKDELHI RAMLILA MOUTDELHI RAMLILA PERFORMANCE 2024ANOTHER RAMLEELA ARTIST DIES

