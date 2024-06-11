Ramlalla Diya from Kannur Kunchimangalam Bronze Heritage Village Will Shine in Ayodhya

Kannur (Kerala): Kannur's Kunhimangalam is known as India's heritage bronze village.The artisans of this village are also known for making beautiful idols baked in fire and molded in bronze. Kunjimangalam's handcrafted bronze lamps and sculptures are world famous.

A sculptor from Kannur has made a special Ramlalla Diya for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat)

Kunjimangalam bronze village is once again gaining national attention by completing a 15 inch height 15 inch breadth lamp with a 11 cm child idol of Lord Ram casted fully on bronze. The whole lamp will weigh 12 kg. Bronze sculptor P Valsan of Kunhimangalam bronze village made this rare lamp within three months.

The offering of the Ramlalla Diya was made by a Kozhikkode native. The sculptors already handed over the completed special lamp to the Kozhikkode native and the lamp will be reached at Ayodhya by the end of June. Bronze sculptors Padinjattayil Sureshan and Pariyakkaran Ravi also joined with Valsan in completing the lamp.

After getting Geographical Indication status (GI status), Mushari Kovval and Kunhimangalam reached world attention.The mold required for the sculptures is prepared using clay, jute bags and sand obtained from the fields of Kunhimangalam. This is accompanied by meticulously crafted shapes in wax to achieve mold perfection. The bronze is melted and poured into the mold thus prepared.

It takes about three to five hours to pour the melt into the mould. It is a work done with great care and sportsmanship. The fact that the help of machinery has not been sought so far raises the name and glory of the clan work and sculptures of the region. With the decreasing income from the industry and the required heavy manual labour, many sought other occupations. But about thirty families have not given up this profession.

Bronze making: Idols and ornaments are made by pouring bronze which melts at a temperature of 1000 degrees. The ornaments and weapons required for the temples of north Kerala districts are prepared here. Various types of Theyakolam ornaments like Chilamb, Otolum mani, Nettipattam, Komaram's Kashumala, Gulikan, Chamundi and Kurathi are also made here with great care. About 35 lamps are prepared in the workshop here.