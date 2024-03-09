Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA releases new photos of suspect

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday released a new set of photographs of the suspect linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast that left 10 people injured on March 1.

Taking to its X handle, NIA sought cooperation from citizens to help in identification of the suspect. The agency has asked people to provide information via phone or email. Two phone numbers (080-29510900 and 8904241100) and a mail ID (info.blr.nia.gov.in) has also been shared.

"NIA seeks citizen cooperation in identifying the suspect linked to the #RameswaramCafeBlastCase. 📞 Call 08029510900, 8904241100 or email to info.blr.nia@gov.in with any information. Your identity will remain confidential. #BengaluruCafeBlast," NIA tweeted.

NIA which has been urging people to come forward with any information that may help in nabbing the accused, had released two videos of the suspect on Friday, where he is seen traveling in a BMTC bus and loitering at the Bellary bus stand. Earlier, the agency had announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for providing information about the suspect.

The investigations have been taken over by the central agency along with the Central Crime Branch of the Bengaluru Police. CCTV footage captured the accused entering the cafe wearing a t-shirt, cap and a mask with a bag. He left after having idli. It is suspected that he had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the bag that he had left in the cafe.

During investigation, it was found that the accused boarded a bus after the blast and travelled to various places in Tumakuru, Ballari, Bidar and Bhatkal. It was also revealed that he frequently changed his appearance in order to avoid getting identified.