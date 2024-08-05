ETV Bharat / bharat

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Conducts Spot Inspection Along With Two Accused

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

The NIA inspected the site of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru with two accused individuals on Monday. This follows extensive searches at over 29 locations across India. The NIA had previously arrested key suspects Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, along with other co-accused, in connection with the March 1 blast that injured 10 people.

The NIA inspected the site of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru with two accused individuals on Monday. This follows extensive searches at over 29 locations across India. The NIA had previously arrested key suspects Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, along with other co-accused, in connection with the March 1 blast that injured 10 people.
Two accused Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib (ANI)

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday brought two accused arrested in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to the spot for inspection as part of its investigation into the incident that occurred on March 1, police sources said. During the course of its investigation into the Cafe blast, the NIA has conducted extensive searches at more than 29 locations across the country.

"A team of NIA probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast came here this morning at the Cafe for spot inspection along with two of the accused as part of their internal investigation into the case," a police source said. The inspection was carried out amid heavy police presence deployed outside the Cafe and barricades were also erected in the surrounding area.

According to officials, the NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had on April 12 arrested two key accused -- mastermind Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib (the perpetrator of the attack) -- from their hideout in Kolkata, where they were staying under assumed identities.

The duo, along with co-accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, have already been arrested by the NIA. The NIA has so far arrested five people in connection with the bomb blast at the Cafe in the Brookfield area of the city in which as many as 10 people were injured on March 1.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday brought two accused arrested in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to the spot for inspection as part of its investigation into the incident that occurred on March 1, police sources said. During the course of its investigation into the Cafe blast, the NIA has conducted extensive searches at more than 29 locations across the country.

"A team of NIA probing the Rameshwaram Cafe blast came here this morning at the Cafe for spot inspection along with two of the accused as part of their internal investigation into the case," a police source said. The inspection was carried out amid heavy police presence deployed outside the Cafe and barricades were also erected in the surrounding area.

According to officials, the NIA, which took over the case on March 3, had on April 12 arrested two key accused -- mastermind Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib (the perpetrator of the attack) -- from their hideout in Kolkata, where they were staying under assumed identities.

The duo, along with co-accused Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef, a resident of Khalsa in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, have already been arrested by the NIA. The NIA has so far arrested five people in connection with the bomb blast at the Cafe in the Brookfield area of the city in which as many as 10 people were injured on March 1.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NIA INSPECT RAMESHWARAM CAFE BLASTRAMESHWARAM CAFE BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.