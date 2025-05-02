Ramdev Tells Delhi HC He Won't Post Objectionable Remarks Against Hamdard's Rooh Afza

New Delhi: Yoga guru and Patanjali Ayurveda co-founder Ramdev on Friday submitted an affidavit in the Delhi High Court stating he will not issue derogatory statement or publish social media post against Hamdard's Rooh Afza.

This comes after the court had ordered Ramdev to remove controversial online content and file an affidavit stating his promise. On May 1, the court heard a case filed by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev and his Patanjali Foods. Hamdard told court that while promoting Patanjali's "Gulab Sharbat", Ramdev had alleged that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used in the construction of madrasas and mosques.

The court then warned of issuing contempt proceedings against Ramdev, to which, the latter's lawyer had said that all objectionable materials would be removed within 24 hours.

Prior to this, on April 22, the court sought an affidavit from Ramdev and Patanjali stating he will not issue any statement, social media post or derogatory video/advertisement similar to the subject matter of the present suit in relation to competitors' products in future. The court had then stated that Ramdev's "Sharbat Jihad" comment on Hamdard's Rooh Afza was unforgivable and shook its conscience. After this, the yoga guru had assured that he would remove the related videos and social media posts immediately.

On Friday, Hamdard's lawyer said that instead of removing the objectionable YouTube video as per the previous order, the defendant had only made it 'private'. Refuting the allegations, Ramdev's lawyer said he has "great respect for the court" and its directions will be followed. He also urged the court to settle the case, saying, "We have 24 hours, we will follow the directives."

The next hearing of the case has been listed on May 9.

Notably, Hamdard National Foundation India has filed a petition against Patanjali. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, had said that Ramdev made statements against Hamdard hurting religious sentiments, amounting to defamation. Urging court to direct Ramdev to remove the videos immediately, Rohatgi had said that Ramdev had earlier targeted Himalaya because its owner is a Muslim. He said that the Supreme Court has already reprimanded Ramdev for issuing misleading statements and advertisements regarding allopathy. Ramdev needs to be dealt strictly, he had told court.