Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev For 'Sharbat Jihad' Remark Against Rooh Afza: 'Shocks Court's Conscience'

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said the case goes beyond disparagement and it was a case of creating "communal divide".

Delhi High Court Slams Ramdev For Sharbat Jihad Remark Against Rooh Afza
File - Baba Ramdev (IANS)
Published : April 22, 2025 at 12:45 PM IST

Updated : April 22, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday slammed Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev for his purported remark of "sharbat jihad" on Hamdard's Rooh Afza and said his comments shook the court's conscience and were indefensible.

Justice Amit Bansal, who was hearing a plea by Hamdard National Foundation India against Ramdev's Patanjali Foods Ltd, said, "It shocks the conscience of the court. It is indefensible. You (counsel for Ramdev), instructions from your client otherwise there will be a strong order".

The counsel for Hamdard apprised the court that recently, while promoting Patanjali's gulab sharbat, Ramdev claimed that the money earned from Hamdard's Rooh Afza was used to build madrasas and mosques. Later, Ramdev defended his remark and said that he did not name any brand or community.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Hamdard, said the case goes beyond disparagement and it was a case of creating "communal divide". "This amounts to hate speech. He says it is a sharbat jihad. He should carry on his business. Why is he troubling us?" the senior lawyer said. As the counsel who had to argue the case for Ramdev was not available, the court would take up the matter again after some time.

