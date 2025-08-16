ETV Bharat / bharat

Ramdas Soren From Majhi Baba to Minister: A Life Rooted in Santhal Traditions

East Singhbhum: Jharkhand's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, a grass-roots leader known for his dedication to the poor, passed away in Delhi on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the age of 62.

Ramdas Soren suffered a brain injury from a fall at his residence in Ranchi on August 2. He was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for advanced treatment and remained on life support till his death on Friday. His passing is considered an irreparable loss to the state of Jharkhand.

Born in Kharasti village, East Singhbhum district, on January 1, 1963, he was deeply rooted in the Santhal community and their traditional practices.

Known as the messiah of the poor and the needy, Soren in his early life served as the "Majhi Baba" (Gram Pradhan) of Ghorabandha village, a position of authority and responsibility within the Santhal community, traditionally held by his family.

As Majhi Baba, he was crucial in resolving family disputes, marriage discords, land disputes etc. He guided his community with honesty and impartiality and his judgment earned him widespread respect and recognition. The people of the village considered Majhi Baba as their guardian.

Soren never allowed the disputes to reach the local police station. He used to resolve the dispute in the village council itself. For this efficient leadership, he was honored many times by Majhi Pargana Mahal, the centre of the good governance system of the country's largest Santhal community.

Soren's commitment to his roots was evident even as he became an MLA and then a cabinet minister in the Hemant Soren government. He remained accessible to the poor and needy of his village, keeping his door open 24 hours a day to address their concerns.

Soren's journey from a simple worker to a prominent figure in the Jharkhand statehood movement is a testament to his strong leadership and organizational skills.

Soren’s School Reforms Initiatives:

Ramdas Soren was a struggling leader. From a simple worker he became a MLA and then a Cabinet Minister carrying the expectations of the tribal society. Before his death, he was handling the responsibility of the School Education Department and implemented many schemes for educational reform in the state.

He was a tireless advocate for educational reform during his tenure as Education Minister, implementing several initiatives in the state. His contributions were recognized by the Majhi Pargana Mahal, a governance system of the Santhal community. He also served as the village priest (Naike), performing rituals for the prosperity of his community.