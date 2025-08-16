Ramdas Soren From Majhi Baba to Minister: A Life Rooted in Santhal Traditions

East Singhbhum: Jharkhand's Education Minister Ramdas Soren, a grass-roots leader known for his dedication to the poor, passed away in Delhi on Friday, August 15, 2025, at the age of 62.
Ramdas Soren suffered a brain injury from a fall at his residence in Ranchi on August 2. He was airlifted to a Delhi hospital for advanced treatment and remained on life support till his death on Friday. His passing is considered an irreparable loss to the state of Jharkhand.
Born in Kharasti village, East Singhbhum district, on January 1, 1963, he was deeply rooted in the Santhal community and their traditional practices.
Known as the messiah of the poor and the needy, Soren in his early life served as the "Majhi Baba" (Gram Pradhan) of Ghorabandha village, a position of authority and responsibility within the Santhal community, traditionally held by his family.
As Majhi Baba, he was crucial in resolving family disputes, marriage discords, land disputes etc. He guided his community with honesty and impartiality and his judgment earned him widespread respect and recognition. The people of the village considered Majhi Baba as their guardian.
Soren never allowed the disputes to reach the local police station. He used to resolve the dispute in the village council itself. For this efficient leadership, he was honored many times by Majhi Pargana Mahal, the centre of the good governance system of the country's largest Santhal community.
Soren's commitment to his roots was evident even as he became an MLA and then a cabinet minister in the Hemant Soren government. He remained accessible to the poor and needy of his village, keeping his door open 24 hours a day to address their concerns.
Soren's journey from a simple worker to a prominent figure in the Jharkhand statehood movement is a testament to his strong leadership and organizational skills.
Soren’s School Reforms Initiatives:
Ramdas Soren was a struggling leader. From a simple worker he became a MLA and then a Cabinet Minister carrying the expectations of the tribal society. Before his death, he was handling the responsibility of the School Education Department and implemented many schemes for educational reform in the state.
He was a tireless advocate for educational reform during his tenure as Education Minister, implementing several initiatives in the state. His contributions were recognized by the Majhi Pargana Mahal, a governance system of the Santhal community. He also served as the village priest (Naike), performing rituals for the prosperity of his community.
He had started the School Roar-2025 Campaign (School Chalo / Back to School Campaign) in April-May 2025, in which emphasis was laid on ensuring 100% enrolment, attendance and class change of all children aged 5–18 years.
As of March 2025, about 7,930 government schools were running on one teacher model, with a total of 3.81 lakh students. To improve this, he had started the recruitment process of 26,000 assistant teachers. He reinstated 10,000 tribal language teachers which will promote education in local language.
The minister was always ready to serve the poor
When MLA Ramdas Soren became a minister, his family members said that he should leave the post of Majhi Baba but Soren got furious with his family. He clearly said: “I can leave the post of minister but I cannot leave the post of Majhi Baba of the village. The Majhi Baba post has given me recognition. It has taught me to serve the people.”
“I keep my door open 24 hours for the poor of the village and people come to my house without hesitation with their problems day or night. “
Journey to become MLA
In 1980, Ramdas Soren started his political journey with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and contributed to the Jharkhand separate statehood movement. During this time, he became Ghorabandha Panchayat Secretary. In 1995, Ramdas Soren contested the election as an independent from Jamshedpur East. Where he faced Raghuvar Das of BJP and lost the election.
In 2004, after not getting a ticket from JMM, he contested as an independent candidate from Ghatsila, but stood second. Finally, JMM gave him a ticket in 2009, where he was elected MLA for the first time by defeating Pradeep Balmuchu of Congress by 1,192 votes. But in 2014 he lost to Laxman Tudu of BJP. After this, in 2019, he again became MLA by winning the election from JMM and this time defeated Lakhan Chandra Mardi of BJP.
On 30 August 2024, Champai Soren left JMM and resigned from the cabinet membership and the post of MLA. During this time, Ramdas Soren was chosen to be included in the Hemant Soren cabinet (in place of Champai Soren). He was considered the second biggest leader of JMM after Champai Soren in the Kolhan region.
- Study of tribal and regional languages will be compulsory in Jharkhand, West Bengal model studied!