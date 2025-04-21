Ramban Flash Floods Jammu Srinagar Highway Update: Restoration Work On War Footing As Kashmir Remains Cut Off From Country For Now

Ramban (J&K): As flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) continues to remain suspended on Monday after debris from mountains blocked the route at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal areas.

Authorities are working on war footing to restore the strategic 250-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, where hundreds of vehicles have been left stranded.

Vehicle buried in debris after heavy rain triggered flash floods, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in Ramban during the intervening night of April 19 and 20, leaving three people dead and damaging scores of houses, shops and roads, while more than 100 people were rescued. Two people, including a woman, were also killed and another woman was injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of nearby Reasi district late on Saturday.

Flash floods and landslides damaged several areas on the NH-44 around Ramban town, especially the Kelamorh area where the T-2 tunnel is located. Areas like Seri, adjacent to Ramban town, and the 10-kilometre stretch on the highway around Ramban have faced the maximum damage. People stranded on the highway had to travel on foot under extremely difficult conditions, with the threat of falling stones and heavy rainfall to reach safer places.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked by debris after landslides following heavy rainfall, in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, April 21, 2025. (ANI)

Apart from Ramban, Dharamkund village on the Ramban-Gool road also witnessed damage due to flash floods. People had to flee to safer places when water and mudslides entered their houses.

J&K Traffic Dept's Highway Update

Jammu Srinagar National Highway blocked by debris after landslides following heavy rainfall in Ramban district. (PTI)

The J&K traffic department has suspended traffic movement on the NH-44 for Monday, as the restoration work that began Sunday afternoon continues. Till 8 pm last night, men and machinery remained on the ground to clear the debris, but with the massive accumulation of mud and stones on the ground, restoring the highway remained impossible.

In its latest advisory issued late last night, the traffic police advised people not to travel on the NH44 as the restoration work was still going on. "The vehicular movement will remain suspended on Jammu Srinagar NHW as the restoration work could not be completed till 8 pm. People are advised not to undertake a journey on Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) till the restoration work is completed and the surface is traffic worthy," read the advisory.

Debris after a rain-triggered landslide, in Ramban district of J&K, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

The other only possible road link to Kashmir valley was from the Mughal Road, on which traffic police authorities decided to allow only one-way traffic from Shopian towards Poonch, subject to fair weather conditions on Monday.

"Subject to fair weather and good road condition, after getting green signal from road maintenance agencies (GREF), only one-way traffic for LMVs from Shopian towards Poonch shall be allowed on Mughal road. These vehicles shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) at 10 am upto 3 pm. No vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off time," read the advisory late Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, the Traffic department said traffic on the Mughal road will be allowed for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) only from Srinagar towards Jammu via Poonch. "These vehicles shall be allowed from Herpora between 1000 hrs to 1500 hrs," the department said.

The other land route via Sinthan pass, connecting Anantnag district of Kashmir valley with Kishtwar district of Jammu region, remained closed for traffic due to fresh accumulation of snow at the top. Meanwhile, air fare from Jammu to Srinagar shot up tremendously to over Rs 20,000 for Monday. The inauguration of the maiden train connecting Katra with Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 was postponed due to bad weather.

Trucks halted after the national highway was closed due to heavy rain triggered flash floods in Ramban district of J&K, in Anantnag, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (PTI)

Massive damage in Ramban

A senior government official said there has been massive damage in the entire Ramban district due to heavy rain, cloudbursts, high-velocity winds, landslides and hailstorms. "We are monitoring the situation and an assessment will be carried out later to provide assistance to the affected population. Our priority at the moment is to safeguard lives," said the senior official, who did not wish to be named.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives and said that all possible assistance was being extended to the affected families. The district administration, State Disaster Response Force and rescue teams were on the job to ensure swift relief, Sinha said.

Teams from the Police, SDRF, civil volunteers, Army and other stakeholder departments and agencies, besides volunteers from local NGOs, were actively engaged in rescue and restoration operations across the affected areas, an official said.

“The administration is implementing government directives with utmost urgency to intensify rescue operations and ensure the safety and welfare of the affected people,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary said.

Army personnel conduct a relief work after cloudburst and heavy rain triggered landslides in Ramban. (PRO Defence)

Schools closed in Kashmir, Ramban

DC Ramban said all government and private schools, colleges and technical education institutions shall remain closed in the district on April 21 in view of the inclement weather. Meanwhile, all schools in Kashmir have also been directed to remain shut on Monday in view of heavy rain.

"In light of the continuing severe weather conditions and forecasts, it has been decided that classwork in all schools of the valley shall remain suspended for one day on April 21," Education Minister Sakina Ittoo said in a post on X. "This decision has been taken as a precautionary step to ensure the safety and well-being of all students," she added.

Important contacts for travellers

People are advised to undertake their journeys only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units.