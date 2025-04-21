Ramban Flash Floods Expose Vulnerability Of NH44 In Jammu And Kashmir; MLA Doda Blames 'Poor Planning'

Ramban Flash Floods Expose Vulnerability Of NH44 In Jammu And Kashmi (ETV Bharat)

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The recent devastating flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir which have left five people dead, have exposed the vulnerability of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), a vital link between Kashmir valley and rest of India, with an expert citing both natural and man-made factors for the disaster.

The incessant rain followed by cloudburst in a Kilometre stretch from Karol to Marog around Ramban town on the intervening night of April 19-20 has caused widespread damage to the NH44 and also to areas within Ramban town and villages around claiming lives of three people.

“Around 10 kilometers stretch of the national highway has been affected by the heavy rain and it will take around four to five days to restore the highway,” Parshottam Kumar, National Highway authority of India (NHAI) project director Ramban told ETV Bharat.

He informed that it may take around two months to fully restore the four-lane road completely.

The NHAI is yet to assess the damage in terms of money to the highway as the priority is to restore the traffic movement and clear the stranded vehicles on the highway.

As per the Indian meteorological department, over 117 mm rainfall occurred in Ramban district from April 19 to April 21 morning with maximum rainfall recorded on the intervening night of April 19-20.

This excessive rainfall has exposed the vulnerability on the ground and how concrete jungles have replaced the green gold, unplanned construction and without considering the history of areas from where the NH44 is passing.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Dr. Yudhbir Singh, a geological expert from the University of Jammu, provided a detailed explanation of the causes and mechanisms behind the extensive damage to the highway caused by this natural disaster.

Dr. Singh said that the reasons behind this calamity were a combination of natural factors and human actions.

“Nature provided the water, but our activities have exacerbated the stress distribution. We've witnessed a tremendous surge in construction, encompassing both road development and private infrastructure activities," Dr. Singh, who is originally from the affected region and spent early 22 years there from childhood to his youth, further elaborated on specific locations.

"Several spots have a history of instability. One notable area currently in the news is Kelahmorh. This location has a long-standing history of debris flow. The recent debris landslide wasn't an isolated event. A critical oversight during the highway realignment was the failure to consider this historical data and consult with individuals knowledgeable about the area's past," the geological expert emphasized.

He continued, "However, not all contributing factors are human-induced. Local weather phenomena played a significant role, with approximately 100 mm of rainfall recorded within a 100-kilometer radius in just one hour. Our error during the realignment process was twofold: neglecting the area's history and creating muck outside the construction zone, upon which a road was built, ultimately leading to its washout."

Dr. Singh also pointed out the impact of urbanization and unplanned construction, stating, "Many people have migrated to urban areas, leading to widespread construction that has blocked natural flood channels. The area near Cafeteria Morh in Ramban is a direct consequence of human activity, as construction agencies haven't implemented adequate long-term planning. This area requires comprehensive planning, including the construction of concrete banks along the river and the diversion of the flood channel's upper flow. This region has already experienced two unsuccessful tunnel construction attempts, which have made it more susceptible to landslides."

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Singh expressed a hopeful perspective: "Despite the magnitude of this calamity, the relatively low number of casualties can be seen as an opportunity for people to learn from this event and correct their practices."

Meanwhile, many people have raised the fingers on inexperienced contractors being given the construction work on the highway who haven’t taken every aspect into consideration during the work.

Posting on Facebook, AAP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Doda, Mehraj Malik wrote, “Ramban Disaster: The flood and destruction in Ramban is not just due to nature, it’s a direct result of poor planning, zero drainage infrastructure, and unchecked corruption. National Highway projects are being sublet to inexperienced contractors, leading to substandard quality and slow progress. Even after years of construction, Ramban still lacks a proper drainage system. Encroachments have worsened the situation, and the recent flood has now exposed the poor work done by NHAI. This is a total failure of government planning and execution.”

“I request the Honourable Prime Minister’s Office @pmo to order a high-level enquiry into NHAI's construction quality in Ramban, the subletting of major contracts and the failure to install basic infrastructure like drainage. Ramban needs justice. Ramban deserves accountability,” he added.

This calamity has united people and the Indian Army has also remained at the front to help the people in need.

“In response to the cloudburst and intense rainfall that struck the Ramban district, the Indian Army has launched swift and coordinated relief and restoration operations to assist affected civilians and restore connectivity along the National Highway 44 (NH44). Upon assessment of the ground situation, the Army initiated immediate action in coordination with civil administration officials including the District Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police, and the Superintendent of Traffic. While no emergency requisition has been made, civil authorities have assured they will seek Army assistance should the need arise,” Lt. Col. Suneel Bhartwal, PRO defence Jammu said.

He informed that Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) from Banihal, Karachial, Digdaul, Maitra, and Chanderkote were rapidly mobilised to provide relief to stranded travelers. “Army personnel extended support by distributing tea and hot meals, offering temporary shelter, and providing basic medical aid to those in need. Eight Army columns (strength 1/1/18 each) are currently on standby at key locations to assist further if required,” he added.