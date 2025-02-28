Ramadan Fasting to Begin on March 2: Maulana Maqsood Imran

Bengaluru: The holy month of Ramadan will commence on March 2 across Karnataka, as the moon was not sighted on Friday, announced Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Director of the State Moon Sighting Committee.
Following deliberations at a meeting held at the Karnataka State Waqf Board’s central office (Darul Auqaf) on Cunningham Road, chaired by Ameer-e-Shariat Maulana Sagheer Ahmad Khan Rashadi, it was concluded that the crescent moon was not visible in Karnataka or in various other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Delhi.
Information was gathered from all districts of the state and other parts of the country, confirming the absence of moon sighting reports. As a result, special Taraweeh prayers will commence on Saturday night, and the first day of fasting will be observed on Sunday, March 2, Maulana Maqsood Imran stated.
The meeting was attended by religious scholars and dignitaries, including Mufti Iftikhar Ahmad Qasmi, Maulana Ejaz Ahmad Nadvi, Maulana Abdul Khadir Wajid, Maulana Syed Manzoor Raza Abidi, and Maulana Qari Zulfikar Raza Noori, among others.
Muslims across the world fast during the holy month of Ramadan. The month concludes with Eid, which is also celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the globe by the Muslim community.