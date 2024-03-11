Ramadan 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted in India, Fasting Begins on Tuesday

Hyderabad: After the Ramzan moon sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia, Muslims in India saw the crescent moon on Monday night marking the beginning of the holy month. "The Ramzan moon has been sighted in Jammu and Kashmir this evening," announced Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir ul Islam Farooqi.

The preparations for fasting have been started across the nation. The moon sighting before Ramzan is a traditional Islamic faith as it determines the commencement of the holy month. Fasting during the month is one of the five pillars of Islam during, which they abstain from eating food.

During this month, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. During Ramzan, those observing typically break their fast with a date and water, following the tradition set by the Prophet Muhammad. Then they'll enjoy an Iftar or a large meal in the evening. They'll have a pre-dawn meal, or Suhoor, to sustain themselves during the day-long fast.

Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Muslims try to avoid conflict and focus on acts of charity during the holy month. The month is the month of self-control and punctuality. This is the simple way to connect to God.

Ramzan crescent was sighted in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir this evening and the holy month commences with the first day of the month of fasting to be marked tomorrow.

The timings for Sehri and Iftar in major Indian cities are tentatively given below:

Ahmedabad: Sehri: 05:38 am; Iftar: 06:47 pm

Bengaluru: Sehri: 05:19 am; Iftar: 06:31 pm

Chennai: Sehri: 05:08 am; Iftar: 06:20 pm

Delhi: Sehri 05:18 am; Iftar: 06:27 pm

Hyderabad: Sehri 05:16 am; Iftar: 06:26 pm

Kolkata: Sehri: 04:35 am; Iftar: 05:45 pm

Kanpur: Sehri: 05:06 am; Iftar: 06:15 pm

Mumbai: Sehri: 05:38 am; Iftar: 06:48 pm

Pune: Sehri: 05:34 am; Iftar: 06:44 pm

Surat: Sehri: 05:38 am; Iftar: 06:47 pm

