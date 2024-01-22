Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Nehwal, Ravindra Jadeja attend Ram Lalla's consecration ceremony

Video: Saina Nehwal, Anil Kumble an Mithali Raj interviews

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): An array of sportsperson including India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, former India players Venkatesh Prasad, Anil Kumble attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla here on Monday.

A source from BCCI on Monday confirmed to ETV Bharat that Ravindra Jadeja, who is an all-rounder, and is part of the Indian Test team for the first two matches against England, attended the divine ceremony.

Former India women's captain Mithali Raj, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal and Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha also attended the ceremony in the temple town. Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, was seen in traditional kurta Payjama while Anil Kumble, one of the finest spinners of his era, shared his feelings, saying that he was pleased to be there on the occasion and posted a selfie on social media.

"Pleased to be a part of this, very historic and looking forward to seeking blessings of Ram Lalla. To be a part of this occasion is itself a wonderful feeling and really blessed. This is my first visit to Ayodhya and I am hoping to come a lot more and seek his divine blessings," Kumble was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Saina Nehwal, on her part, said she was "lucky to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla" and couldn't convey her joy in words. She also urged Indians to visit temple in the future.

Leading run scorer in women's ODI cricket and former India captain Mithali Raj expressed her excitement stating that every Indian wanted this for a very long time.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad posting pictures on his official 'X' handle, formerly known as Twitter. Legendary athlete PT Usha visited the ghats on the banks of the Sarayu Rive here and posted a series of pictures on X.

She was seen interacting with locals and devotees who were present there. "Experienced tranquillity and divine peace at the banks of the Sarayu River. The river stands testimony to the history of Ayodhya and Lord Ram, blessing the people even today with her riches," she added.

The Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla at the grand Ram Mandir was held on Monday afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.