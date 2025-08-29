Ram Setu National Monument Status: SC Issues Notice To Centre On Subramanian Swamy’s Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea by former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the government to “expeditiously” decide his representation to declare ‘Ram Setu’ as a national monument.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench agreed to examine Swamy’s plea and issued notice to the Centre.

‘Ram Setu’, also known as Adam's bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

The plea has referred to the 2023 order, passed by the apex court in the matter. On January 19, 2023, the Centre had told the top court that it was looking into the issue of declaring ‘Ram Setu’ as a national heritage monument. The top court was then hearing Swamy's plea on the issue.

“That now it fulfils the criteria of an Ancient Monument; that under Section 3 / 4 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958, the government is duty-bound to declare all the ancient monuments as of national importance and national monuments,” said the fresh plea by Swamy in the apex court.

The plea said the Centre is duty-bound also to protect Ram Setu from any form of misuse, pollution or desecration with respect to Section 16 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act 1958. “It is also important to note that this archaeological site is a matter of faith and shradha of people treating Ram-Setu as a pilgrimage, and all these archaeological studies and scientific findings are foundational evidence supplementing the existence of the man-made monument as a pilgrimage for worshipers,” said the plea.

The plea urged the apex court to issue a direction to respondent No. 1-Ministry of Culture, Government of India, to decide the representation of Swamy in an expeditious manner/time-bound manner in compliance with the order of this court issued on January 19, 2023. “That this court, pass appropriate writ, order or direction under Article 142 of the Constitution of India and do justice under the Constitution of India and mould the appropriate reliefs that will be in the public interest while upholding the Constitution of India”, said the plea.

The plea said that millions of citizens of India are travelling every year to Rameswaram, and any pilgrimage of any Hindu to Kashi is not complete unless he or she visits Rameswaram. “The history of Rama revealed to the world in the form of Ramayana and various historic places are connected with Rama, and they are considered part of the Indian culture and the lifeline of this country”, it said.

The apex court, in its January 19, 2023, order, had said that the solicitor general states that the process is currently underway in the Ministry of Culture, but if the petitioner would so desire, he may also submit any additional material or communication as he may wish within a period of two weeks.

The court had asked the Centre to decide on the issue and granted Swamy the liberty to move before it again if he was dissatisfied and disposed of his interim application on the issue. Swamy’s fresh plea said no response or decision taken was conveyed either to him or to the apex court till date.