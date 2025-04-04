Ram Navami Procession: SC Permits Jharkhand To Cut Power Supply To Avoid Electrocutions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Jharkhand government to cut the power supply on routes of the Ram Navami procession to avoid electrocutions. Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, is on April 6.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan heard an urgent plea of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government challenging the April 3 order of the High Court barring Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) and other state authorities to cut the power supply on religious occasions.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jharkhand, submitted that the state government had adopted a preventive mechanism after about 28 persons were tragically electrocuted in April 2000. Sibal said people in such processions usually carried long flags which could result in electrocution.

Sibal argued the practice of cutting power supply during such processions to avoid electrocution incidents has continued for over two decades. Sibal added that there was also a stampede during a religious procession on the occasion of Ram Navami. The CJI queried, “How can people survive?”

The apex court said the state government should keep the power cuts to a minimum duration and confined to procession routes only. The bench told the state government to ensure supply to hospitals during the planned power cuts. The bench also asked the JBVNL chief to file an undertaking in the Jharkhand High Court by noon on April 5 on a minimum period for power cuts and maintaining an emergency power supply to hospitals. The apex court issued a notice to the high court registry and scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 8.