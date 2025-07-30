Ram Naam Money Hai.... How An MP 'Bank' Filled Its Vaults With 11 Crore Names Of The Deity

Ratlam: Semliya village of Ratlam has achieved an unusual milestone. In an ancient Hanuman Ji Temple in the village a total of 11 crore Ram names, hand written on pieces of paper, have been deposited. The names are preserved properly and kept in safe custody in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

There are banks all over the country to save money, but here is a unique one, where people instead of saving money, deposit the name of Lord Ram.

The popular belief that by saving the name of Lord Ram, positivity and pace will prevail and every task envisaged will be fulfilled.

The Hanuman Ji temple priest in Semliya village, Harish Joshi says: “Mythology and Ramayana have it: “Writing of Lord Ram’s name on stones and floating those on river Sindhu is a pious act. Ram’s name has great significance,” the priest says.

“This act gives the benefit of fourfold chanting of Ram’s name. While writing the name of Lord Ram, devotees first visualize Ram, then think about him and finally meditate on Lord Ram's name and achieve positivity. It gives peace of mind and one’s soul becomes filled with the feeling of purity and positive energy," Joshi says.

It was in the year 2016, that some youth of the village Semliya and the Ramayana Mandal started a mission of writing the name of Lord Ram with a firm resolution of building a temple of Hanuman Ji in the area. The objective was to connect the youth with spirituality and the feeling of welfare.

“Gradually people started joining this mission and people from nearby villages also started writing Ram's name and depositing those to the temple bank. In 9 years, 11 crore Ram names have been collected in Hanuman ji's temple and this campaign is continuing uninterrupted,” says Joshi, the priest.

Jagdish Dhabai of the village say, "This work was started in 2016 and till now 11 crore Ram names have been written by the devotees of Semliya village and the surrounding villages and deposited at the temple vault.''

Sanjay Dabi, another person associated with the Ram Naam campaign in Ramayan Mandal Semliya, said, ''When we started this mission we did not have any fixed number before us. But gradually a large number of copies and registers with Ram Naam written on them started pouring in. We were unable to understand whether to immerse them in a holy river or to preserve them.”

“But with the blessings of Saint Shri Mangal Das Ji Maharaj, it was decided to create a bank in the name of Lord Ram in Hanuman Ji's temple itself. After this all these 11 crore ‘Ram Naams’ have been kept safe in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Meanwhile, the process of depositing Ram Naam is continuing and the account is maintained by the temple management committee here.''

When asked about the benefits of this unique bank named after Lord Ram, Ramnarayan Rathore, a member of this committee, said, "Today the young generation of our village is engaged in positive work. Ram Naam also saves the negativity of the mobile age. This passion of writing Ram Naam has continued even during the Corona period of 2020-21. It is generating positivity among the devotees,” Rathore says.

Rajesh Goswami, associated with the temple committee, says that preparations are underway to register the 11 crore Ram Naam in the world records. "According to the information collected by him, such a large amount of writing of Ram Naam is probably not found anywhere else. We are exploring if such a record could be registered in the Guinness Book of World Records or Limca Book of Records.

Anyway, with the unique mission of writing Ram's name and depositing those in the temple vault, the young generation in the village, who used to be immersed in mobile handsets, is definitely showing positivity and many youths of the village are taking interest in writing Ram's name.